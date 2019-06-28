Fort Wayne weekend events, June 28 – 30

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) –

GreekFest 2019 – Friday, June 28 through Sunday, June 30 @ 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Celebrate Greek culture this weekend with a large variety of Greek cuisine and entertainment including live music, dancing and other activities.

Admission: Free from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.; $5 from 4-10 p.m.

Location: Headwaters Park Pavilions, 333 S. Clinton Street

Historic West Main Street Farmer’s Market – Friday, June 28 @ 3-8 p.m.

The Historic West Main Street Farmer’s Market takes place every Friday, rain or shine. Whether you’re shopping for pies, teas, fresh produce, or homemade crafts, you’re sure to find it here!

Admission: Free

Location: 1936 W. Main Street

2019 Leo-Cedarville Freedom Festival – Friday, June 28 @ 5-9 p.m.; Saturday, June 29 @ 8 a.m. – 11 p.m.

The weekend will kick off with the Up the Creek Cruise-In on Friday at Riverside Gardens Park, where you can enjoy an evening of music by local artist Joe Justice Live and attend a collector car show. Then Saturday, the Leo-Cedarville Freedom 5K will take place from 8-10 a.m. Also Saturday, there will be a downtown Leo Artisan Market and fireworks late in the evening.

Admission: Free

Location: Riverside Gardens Park, 14701 Schwartz Road (Grabill, IN)

Friday Nites Live – Summer Concert Series – Friday, June 28 @ 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Enjoy some free, live music this Friday night at Jefferson Pointe! Weekly concerts are held in the large, grassy area next to AMC Theatres. This week’s band is Urban Legend! Don’t forget a lawn chair or blanket.

Admission: Free

Location: Jefferson Pointe Shopping Center, 4130 W. Jefferson Boulevard

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue – Friday, June 28 @ 7 p.m.

Trombone Shorty is bringing his blend of traditional New Orleans styles with rock, funk, soul and Hip-hop to the Performance Pavilion. Part Jimi Hendrix, part James Brown and all New Orleans, Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews is the bandleader and frontman of Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue.

Admission: $25-$55

Location: Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 US Hwy 30 West

Fort Wayne TinCaps Baseball – Friday, June 28 @ 7:05 p.m.

Enjoy an evening downtown at Parkview Field this Friday, and cheer on the Fort Wayne TinCaps! Whether you’re a true baseball fan, or just someone looking for something fun to do during the weekend, a TinCaps game is a great choice! Two more weekend games will take place on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. and Sunday at 3:05 p.m.

Admission: Tickets start at $6

Location: Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing Street

Los Lonely Island Boys at Clyde Theatre – Friday, June 28 @ 8 p.m.

Los Lonely Boys, a sibling trio hailing from San Angelo, Texas, is celebrated for their unique blend of blues rock, Tex-Mex, Conjunto and Tejano music. Such a combination is shaped by the band’s three brothers: guitarist/vocalist Henry Garza, bassist/vocalist JoJo Garza, and drummer/vocalist Ringo Garza, Jr.

Admission: $20-$39

Location: Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road

2019 Goalball and Judo International Qualifier – Saturday, June 29 through Wednesday, July 10

Paralympic-hopeful goalball and judo athletes from around the world will compete for an opportunity to qualify and represent their home country in the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Not only will this be the largest international event ever held in Fort Wayne, but it will be the first time this event is held in the United States.

Location: Passman Athletic Center at Turnstone, 3320 N. Clinton Street

Freedom Festival Artisan Market – Saturday, June 29 @ 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Freedom Festival Artisan Market will host a variety of unique local vendors selling curated vintage, hand-crafted, apothecary, home-grown, clothing, home decor, hand-made jewelry, art, wood working, and gifts. Enjoy food from local eateries as well as locally raised meat and other natural based products from The Wellness Barn, and fresh home grown items from Timber and Roots.

Admission: Free

Location: Main Street (Leo, IN)

Buskerfest 2019 – Saturday, June 29 @ 4-10 p.m.

Downtown’s celebration of the street performer, BuskerFest will feature fantastic local, regional and national acts. Look for living statues, chalk artists, aerialists, fire dancers, caricature artists, magicians, jugglers, mimes, painters, musicians, balloon artists and more.

Admission: Free, but tips are encouraged

Location: Corner of Wayne and Calhoun streets

Rock the Plaza 2019 – Saturday, June 29 @ 6 p.m.

Enjoy a free outdoor concert every Saturday during the 2019 Rock the Plaza events! Bands change every Saturday, with this week’s performers set as: Uncle Muscle, Adam Strack, Morning After and Brother. Pint and Slice will be at the event serving pizza and drinks! And don’t forget to bring lawn chairs or a blanket!

Admission: Free

Location: Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza

International Jugglers Association Festival – Saturday, June 29 @ 7:30 p.m.

The Cascade of Stars Show takes place this Saturday, which is the highlight of the IJA festival. The performance features top-notch juggling and circus talent from around the world.

Admission: $40 General Admission, $20 Children 10 years and younger

Location: Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Boulevard

Allen County TrailBlazers Kickoff – Sunday, June 30 @ 6-8 p.m.

Join the Allen County TrailBlazers for their Annual Kickoff event held at Metea County Park. Sign up, Hike 10 of the 14 trails listed, submit your trail form and get a medallion.

Admission: Free

Location: Metea Park, 8401 Union Chapel Road