Fort Wayne weekend events, June 21 – 23

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) –

Sweetwater GearFest 2019 – Friday, June 21 and Saturday, June 22 @ 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

This year’s GearFest will offer more manufacturers gathering under tents to give you hands-on demonstrations of their gear. Take part in a weekend of gear, deals, workshops, performances, giveaways, and more. It’s also a great time to check out the Sweetwater Sound campus!

Admission: Free

Location: Sweetwater Sound, 5501 US Hwy 30

Historic West Main Street Farmer’s Market – Friday, June 21 @ 3-8 p.m.

This farmer’s market takes place every Friday, rain or shine, May through October. Whether you’re shopping for produce, pies, crafts, soaps, or anything else, you can probably find it at the farmer’s market.

Admission: Free

Location: 1936 W. Main Street

Johnnie Mae Farm Stand – Friday, June 21 @ 4-7 p.m.

A variety of fresh produce grown on-site will be available to local residents. Possible items for purchase include collard and mustard greens, oregano, thyme, radishes, tomatoes, sweet corn, zucchini, green beans, peppers, broccoli, cabbage, brussels sprouts and watermelon.

Admission: Free

Location: Johnnie May Farm Stand, 2518 Winter Street

Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo: Zoobilee – Friday, June 21 @ 6-10 p.m.

Zoobilee is the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo’s gala event and features a gourmet dinner and cocktails. There will also be silent and live auctions. Help support the zoo, and its mission of connecting kids and animals, strengthening families and inspiring people to care.

Admission: $75 General Admission, $150 VIP

Location: Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo, 3411 Sherman Boulevard

Friday Nites Live – Summer Concert Series – Friday, June 21 @ 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Enjoy a free Friday night concert at Jefferson Pointe! Bands change weekly, with Heady Times set to take the stage this Friday. Concerts are held in the grassy area next to AMC Theatres, and guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

Admission: Free

Location: Jefferson Pointe Shopping Center, 4130 W. Jefferson Boulevard

Fort Wayne’s Farmer’s Outdoor Market – Saturday, June 22 @ 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

You will find a wide mix of fresh produce, meats, eggs, baked goods, jams, milk, cheese, teas, coffees, honey, syrups, natural bath products, crafts, and much more. Click here for a full list of vendors.

Admission: Free

Location: Corner of Wayne and Barr streets

T’ai Chi on the Plaza – Saturday, June 22 @ 10 a.m.

This free, all-ages event takes place twice a month this summer at the ACPL Plaza. Bring a friend and a bottle of water! With its low-impact, slow-motion exercises, T’ai Chi can be easily adapted for anyone at any skill level. All classes are completely free and open to the public.

Admission: Free

Location: Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza

Bug Day – Saturday, June 22 @ 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Explore and learn about the exciting world of bugs during “Bug Day” at the Botanical Conservatory. There will be activities, games and crafts, all with a “buggy theme.” Create your own “bug” or take home a bug balloon crafted by a local balloon artist. Local experts will show which bugs make good pets, what honey bees need, how to avoid ticks, and more!

Admission: $5 Adults, $3 Children (3-17), Children 2 and younger are free

Location: Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, 1100 S. Calhoun Street

Fort Wayne PUGfest – Saturday, June 22 @ 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The 2019 Fort Wayne PUGfest is a fundraising event for Kentuckiana Pug Rescue, a non-profit organization dedicated to saving the lives of discarded, surrendered and abandoned Pugs in Indiana and Kentucky. The event will feature a variety of vendors, contests, prizes, games, giveaways, food and much more! Fun for the whole family! All dog breeds welcome.

Admission: $5 Adults, $15 Family Pass (limit of 5 people per family), Children are free

Location: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Avenue

Covington Art Fair 2019 – Saturday, June 22 @ 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sunday, June 23 @ 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Covington Art Fair is a high quality two-day community event featuring fine arts.

Admission: Free

Location: Covington Plaza, 6382 W. Jefferson Boulevard

Tacos, Tequila & Margarita Fest 2019 – Saturday, June 22 @ 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

The 2nd annual event features three full bars, 20 bartenders, taco vendors and plenty of margaritas!

Admission: $5 Adults, Children 12 and younger are free

Location: Headwaters Park, 333 S. Clinton Street

Rock N Brew Fort Wayne – Saturday, June 22 @ 5-9 p.m.

Sample over 100 beers from all over the world! There will be live music, games, and a great time for everyone that comes out! This event is 21+, and Designated Driver tickets are available.

Admission: $30 General Admission, $10 Designated Driver

Location: Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing Street

Pits ‘n’ Pints: Blockhead Party – Saturday, June 22 @ 5-10 p.m.

Fort Wayne Pitbull Coalition presents its annual Pits ‘n’ Pints Live Auction fundraiser! This is one of FWPBC’s major fundraisers for the year, and it includes live music, food, drinks, and a live auction. This event is 21+.

Admission: Free

Location: Rudy’s Wine Craft Beer and Cigars, 409 W. Brackenridge Street

Rock the Plaza 2019 – Saturday, June 22 @ 6 p.m.

Enjoy a free concert every Saturday evening in downtown Fort Wayne. This week’s performers include Frog Hollow, Todd Staszak, The Kickbacks, and Unlikely Alibi. Pint and Slice will also be serving pizza and drinks! Don’t forget to bring a lawn chair or blanket.

Admission: Free

Location: Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza

Wine in the Pines & Animal Art Auction – Saturday, June 22 @ 7-9 p.m.

Enjoy an adults only evening with the animals featuring an Italian dinner, wines tastings, and silent auction offering artworks made by animal residents! First time visitor? Plan to enjoy the early-bird guided sanctuary tour, too! Event is 21+.

Admission: $50 in advance, $70 at the door

Location: Black Pine Animal Sanctuary, 1426 W. 300 North (Albion, IN)

AWS Foundation Special Abilities Day at Science Central – Saturday, June 22 @ 12-5 p.m.

Through the generous support of the AWS Foundation, Science Central hosts AWS Foundation Special Abilities Days, providing fun science education for members of the community with intellectual and developmental disabilities. On Sunday, there will be lower ambient sound levels, increased light in areas that are usually dark, a less-crowded environment, a quiet room, and extra staff on-hand, among other things.

Admission: Free, but registration is required

Location: Science Central, 1950 N. Clinton Street