Fort Wayne weekend events, June 14 – 16

22nd Annual BBQ RibFest – Friday, June 14 through Sunday, June 16 @ 11:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. daily

Ribfest is multiple days of unbelievably delicious, mouth-watering BBQ served up just the way you love it by National Award Winning BBQ teams from across the country. Each year upwards of 40,000 ribfeasters descend on Headwaters Park in downtown Ft. Wayne where over twenty-five tons of incredible BBQ is consumed. Brisket, ribs, pulled pork, rib sandwiches, bbq chicken, and so much more.

Admission: Free Friday and Saturday until 5:30 p.m., then $6 Adults, $5 Seniors, $4 Students, Military, Fire, and Police; $3 on Sunday all day

Location: Headwaters Park Pavilions, 333 S. Clinton Street

Historic West Main Street Farmer’s Market – Friday, June 14 @ 3-8 p.m.

Stop by and treat yourself to delicious pies, teas, gluten free goodies, and fresh produce, something handmade and homemade, soaps, jams, and more.

Admission: Free

Location: 1936 W. Main Street

Friday Nites Live – Summer Concert Series – Friday, June 14 @ 6:30-8:30 p.m.

This year, Friday Nites Live concerts will take place in the large grassy area next to AMC Theatres. Bands change weekly, with Hubie Ashcraft band set to take the stage this Friday.

Admission: Free

Locations: Jefferson Pointe Shopping Center, 4130 W. Jefferson Boulevard

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band with special guest Samantha Fish – Friday, June 14 @ 7 p.m.

The 5-time Grammy nominated guitarist brings high-energy blues and an electrifying performance to the Sweetwater Performance Pavilion.

Admission: $29-$55

Location: Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 US Hwy 30 West

Fort Wayne TinCaps Baseball – Friday, June 14 @ 7:05 p.m.

Enjoy a night downtown at Parkview Field with friends and family! TinCaps games are a great experience for a true baseball fan… or someone just looking for a fun time! More weekend games will take place this Saturday at 7:05 p.m. and Sunday at 1:05 p.m.

Admission: Tickets start at $6

Location: Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing Street

Hotel California: A Salute to the Eagles – Foellinger Theatre Summer Concert Series – Friday, June 14 @ 8 p.m.

This popular Eagles tribute is back to present an exciting showcase of The Eagles’ mega-hits such as “Take it Easy,” “Heartache Tonight,” and “Hotel California.”

Admission: $24

Location: Foellinger Outdoor Theatre, 3411 Sherman Boulevard

Cars & Coffee at the Plaza – Saturday, June 15 @ 9-11 a.m.

Open to all vehicles: classic, exotic, muscle, special interest cars and street rods. Enjoy FREE coffee and donuts while you attend. Share your passion, show off your favorite car, see other great automobiles.

Admission: Event is free with regular admission fee to the museum

Location: Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 S. Wayne Street (Auburn)

Fort Wayne’s Farmer’s Outdoor Market – Saturday, June 15 @ 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

You will find a wide mix of fresh produce, meats, eggs, baked goods, jams, milk, cheese, teas, coffees, honey, syrups, natural bath products, crafts, and much more.

Admission: Free

Location: Corner of Wayne and Barr streets

Invasive Species Training, Part 2 – Saturday, June 15 @ 10 a.m. – Noon

The field training portion will build on what was learned in Part 1 by examining first-hand the invasive species we encounter at Eagle Marsh. This training will sharpen our abilities to identify species in the field and differentiate them from possible look-a-likes.

Admission: Free

Location: Eagle Marsh, 6801 Engle Road

Rock the Plaza 2019 – Saturday, June 15 @ 6 p.m.

This family-friendly event takes place every Saturday at the Allen County Public Library (ACPL) plaza! Bands change each week, with Gaucho, Marnee, Monarch, and Dave Todoran & the Mobile Home Wreckers taking the stage this weekend. Pint and Slice will be slingin’ pizza and drinks on the Plaza all night long. Don’t forget to bring a chair or a blanket!

Admission: Free

Location: ACPL, 900 Library Plaza

31st Annual Weigand Construction Duck Race – Saturday, June 15 @ 7 p.m.

Watch as more than 19,000 plastic ducks float down to the finish line. Families can expect multiple vendors in the Kids Zone with countless kids’ festivities including bounce houses, carnival games, and face painting. Local food trucks will serving delicious dinners and desserts throughout the event and the night will end with an amazing firework show. Proceeds raised directly impact the families served by SCAN’s Prevention and Preservation services each day.

Admission: Free

Location: Johnny Appleseed Park, 1500 E. Coliseum Boulevard