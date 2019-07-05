Fort Wayne weekend events, July 4 – 7

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) –

4 on the Fourth in Fort Wayne – Thursday, July 4 @ 8-10 a.m.

Celebrate the 4th of July by running in your best red, white and blue outfit! Take part in both the 4-mile run and walk this Thursday! Pre-register here.

Admission: $28 Adult Pre-Registration, $18 Children (15 years and younger)

Location: Rivergreenway Trail, 7000 N. River Road

Run, White and Blue 5K and One-Mile Walk – Thursday, July 4 @ 9-11 a.m.

NAMI Fort Wayne (the National Alliance on Mental Illness) is hosting a 5K run and one mile fun walk on July 4 in Foster Park. Wear your best patriotic outfit and you could win a prize. All proceeds benefit NAMI Fort Wayne. Please remember that no baby stroller/joggers, roller blades/skates, or pets are allowed. Race results will be posted on eRunner.biz.

Admission: $27 for 5K, no fee for One-Mile Walk

Location: Foster Park, 3900 Old Mill Road

Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo: Red, White & Zoo BBQ – Thursday, July 4 @ 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Hungry? The zoo will provide an all-you-can-eat buffet from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. in the Simba picnic pavilion (located in the African Journey). The buffet will feature all of the BBQ classics, including hamburgers, hot dogs, potato salad, mac & cheese, chips, popsicles and drinks! Each guest will also receive a commemorative can koozie.

Admission: $18 Adults, $13 Children (2-18); Zoo admission tickets must be purchased separately

Location: Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo, 3411 Sherman Boulevard

Fort Wayne TinCaps Baseball – Thursday, July 4 @ 6:05 p.m.

Come cheer on the Fort Wayne TinCaps this Fourth of July, and stay in your seat for the fireworks show! And if you’re looking to continue the festivities, Parkview Field is just a short walk from great restaurants and fun activities downtown.

Other weekend TinCaps games will take place on Friday, July 5 at 7:05 p.m.

Admission: Tickets start at $6

Location: Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing Street

4th in the Fort – Thursday, July 4 @ 6:30-10:30 p.m.

Come watch the fireworks on the patio. A $10 ticket reserves your spot for preferred viewing, gives you $10 off of your bill and includes a boozy popsicle. There will also be Fourth of July themed food, plus swag and barrel giveaways throughout the evening. This event is 21+.

Admission: $10

Location: Three Rivers Distilling Co., 224 E. Wallace Street

Historic West Main Street Farmer’s Market – Friday, July 5 @ 3-8 p.m.

Every Friday, rain or shine, May thru October. Stop by and treat yourself to delicious pies, teas, gluten free goodies, and fresh produce, something handmade and homemade, soaps, jams, and more!

Admission: Free

Location: 1936 W. Main Street

Johnnie Mae Farm Stand – Friday, July 5 @ 4-7 p.m.

A variety of fresh produce grown on-site will be available to local residents. Possible items for purchase include collard and mustard greens, oregano, thyme, radishes, tomatoes, sweet corn, zucchini, green beans, peppers, broccoli, cabbage, brussels sprouts and watermelon.

Admission: Free

Location: Johnnie Mae Farm Stand, 2518 Winter Street

Friday Nites Live – Summer Concert Series – Friday, July 5 @ 6:30-8:30

Attend a weekly free concert at Jefferson Pointe! Bands change every week, with The APQ Harmonic taking the stage this Friday night. Concerts are held in the large, grassy area next to AMC Theatres. Admission is free, but don’t forget to bring lawn chairs or a blanket to sit on.

Admission: Free

Location: Jefferson Pointe Shopping Center, 4130 W. Jefferson Boulevard

Fort Wayne Farmer’s Outdoor Market – Saturday, July 6 @ 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

You will find a wide mix of fresh produce, meats, eggs, baked goods, jams, milk, cheese, teas, coffees, honey, syrups, natural bath products, crafts, and much more. Click here for a complete listing of vendors, as well as location information.

Admission: Free

Location: Corner of Wayne and Barr streets

T’ai Chi on the Plaza – Saturday, July 6 @ 10 a.m.

Take part in an all-ages T’ai Chi class outside on the Allen County Public Library (ACPL) Plaza. Bring a friend and a bottle of water! All classes are completely free and open to the public.

Admission: Free

Location: ACPL, 900 Library Plaza

Rock the Plaza 2019 – Saturday, July 6 @ 6 p.m.

Every Saturday during the months of June, July, and August, bands will take the stage to “rock the plaza” at the Allen County Public Library (ACPL). This Saturday, bands include: PlumDingo, Basketcase, Three Cities, and Exterminate All Rational Thought. This concert is open to all ages! Don’t forget to bring a chair or blanket.

Admission: Free

Location: ACPL, 900 Library Plaza

Gabriel Sanchez presents the Prince Experience – Saturday, July 6 @ 8 p.m.

Playing all of the greatest hits from the Purple One like “When Doves Cry,” ”Kiss,” and “Let’s Go Crazy.”

Admission: $24

Location: Foellinger Outdoor Theatre, 3411 Sherman Boulevard