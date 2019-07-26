Fort Wayne weekend events, July 26-28

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) –

Berne Swiss Days – Friday, July 26 – Saturday, July 27

The Swiss Day Celebration is a time for Berne to share it’s heritage with authentic Swiss costume, great food, craft vendors and merchandise.

Admission: Free

Location: Berne Community, 205 E. Main Street (Berne, IN)

Fort Wayne Pride Fest 2019 – Friday, July 26 – Saturday, July 27

The two-day event features live entertainment, vendor market, a beer tent, food plaza, workshops, tournaments, KidSpace and more.

Admission: $5, kids 12 and under are free

Location: Headwaters Park, 333 S. Clinton Street

Allen County Fair – Friday, July 26 – Sunday, July 28

The 2019 Allen County Fair is home to Allen County 4-H and features many animal shows, projects and events throughout the week. In addition to 4-H festivities, the fair offers a full food court, carnival rides, and lengthily list of family-fun events.

Admission: Free until noon, then $7

Location: Allen County Fairgrounds, 2726 Carroll Road

Junior Achievement Wine & Beer Festival – Friday, July 26 @ 6-9 p.m.

Held at the beautiful and spacious Parkview Field, local wineries and breweries will be in attendance to showcase their best wines and brews. Enjoy live music and the silent auction while sipping on your favorites.

Admission: $75 VIP Admission, $50 Premium Admission, $35 General Admission

Location: Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing Street

Friday Nites Live – Summer Concert Series – Friday, July 26 @ 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Enjoy free music? reGeneration X will take the stage this Friday night during the Friday Nites Live Summer Concert Series. Don’t forget to bring along a lawn chair or blanket!

Admission: Free

Location: Jefferson Pointe Shopping Center, 4130 W. Jefferson Boulevard

Botanical Roots Concert Series 2019 – Friday, July 26 @ 8:30-11 p.m.

C.J. Chenier & the Red Hot Louisiana Band will take the stage this Friday in the outdoor Terrace Garden. Concerts are held rain or shine. Seating is limited so please feel free to bring your own chair. Food and beverage will be available for purchase from Mad Anthony Brewing; no outside food or beverage allowed.

Admission: $6, kids 12 and under are free

Location: Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, 1100 S. Calhoun Street

Wildflowers – Saturday, July 27 @ 10-11:30 a.m.

Join Little River Wetlands Project at the Eagle Marsh barn on this hike to explore one of nature’s best attributes. Learn about flowers in bloom and the basics of how to identify them. Boots are recommended for this hike.

Admission: Free

Location: Eagle Marsh, 6801 Engle Road

Black Pine Animal Sanctuary Summer Fest – Saturday, July 27 @ 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Summer Fest has been an annual tradition at Black Pine for more than 19 years. The last Saturday in July we celebrate summer by coming together with a fun-filled day of special activities to enrich both animals and people!

Admission: $14 (ages 10-54); $12 (ages 55+); $10 (ages 3-9); Free (ages 0-2)

Location: Black Pine Animal Sanctuary, 1426 W 300 N (Albion, IN)

Colonial America on the Frontier: 1775-1783 – Saturday, July 27 @ 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sunday, July 28 @ 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Enjoy the sights, sounds, and smells of the American Revolution at Fort Wayne’s Historic Old Fort. The Continental Army and British forces will be on hand to provide live demonstrations throughout the day on period specific artillery and military maneuvers.

Admission: Free

Location: Old Fort, 1201 Spy Run Avenue

Comedy Night with Michael McDaniels – Saturday, July 27 @ 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.

Detroit native, Michael McDaniel has performed to capacity crowds in various cities and states over the last decade. His vast range of celebrity impressions creates tons of fun for a captive audience!

Admission: $15 in advance, $20 at the door (7:15 show); $20 in advance, $25 at the door (9:45 show)

Location: Fort Wayne Comedy Club, 2104 S. Calhoun Street

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang – Saturday, July 27 @ 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, July 28 @ 2 p.m.

Fort Wayne Civic Theatre presents the musical Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, based on the hit film. Filled with stage spectacles and unforgettable songs, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang is a family-friendly extravaganza that audiences will find “Truly Scrumptious.”

Admission: $33 Adults, $28 Seniors, $20 Youth

Location: Arts United Center, 303 E. Main Street

Loverboy – Foellinger Theatre Summer Concert Series – Saturday, July 27 @ 8 p.m.

For more than 30 years, LOVERBOY has been “Working for the Weekend” forming in 1978, when vocalist Mike Reno was introduced to guitar hot shot Paul Dean. Their hits include “Working for the Weekend,” “Lovin’ Every Minute of It,” “Hot Girls in Love,” “The Kid is Hot Tonite,” “Turn Me Loose,” “When It’s Over,” “Heaven In Your Eyes” and “Queen of the Broken Hearts.”

Admission: $36-$56

Location: Foellinger Outdoor Theatre, 3411 Sherman Boulevard

4th Annual Broadway Street Stroll – Sunday, July 28 @ 1-6 p.m.

The Broadway Street Stroll highlights the energy along the historic street, and brings the entire community together. There will be unique art, music, food and brew along the stroll, as well as one-day specials offered by a variety of businesses.

Admission: Free

Location: Along Broadway in Fort Wayne