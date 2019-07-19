Fort Wayne weekend events, July 19 – 21

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) –

Expedite Expo 2019 – Friday, July 19 @ 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.; and Saturday, July 20 @ 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Expedite Expo is the only trade event focusing exclusively on the expedited trucking industry. Attendees and Exhibitors from all over the US and Canada, come to the Expo to learn about the newest trucks, career opportunities and products geared specifically to owner operators and drivers of medium duty and heavy-duty trucks.

Admission: Free (Coliseum parking is $6)

Location: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Avenue

Friday Nites Live – Summer Concert Series – Friday, July 19 @ 6:30-8:30 p.m.

If you like free music, check out Friday Nites Live at Jefferson Pointe! Bands change weekly, with the Fort Wayne Funk Orchestra set to take the stage this Friday night. Coolers are not allowed, but feel free to bring along blankets and lawn chairs!

Admission: Free

Location: Jefferson Pointe Shopping Center, 4130 W. Jefferson Boulevard

Night Ranger – Friday, July 19 @ 7 p.m.

80s powerhouse rock sensation Night Ranger returns to the Sweetwater Performance Pavilion for an epic night of rock-and-roll greatness!

Admission: $29-$65

Location: Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 US Hwy 30 West

Fort Wayne TinCaps Baseball – Friday, July 19 @ 7:05 p.m.

Looking for something fun to do downtown this weekend? Attend a Fort Wayne TinCaps game! With tickets starting at just $6, games are fun and affordable. Other weekend home games include this Saturday at 6:05 p.m. and Sunday at 1:05 p.m.

Admission: Tickets start at $6

Location: Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing Street

An Evening with Cole Porter – Friday, July 19 @ 7:30-9 p.m.

Mr. Cole Porter cordially invites you to a program of his greatest hits, featuring his fabulous friends — the Vocal Artists of Heartland Sings!

Admission: $20 in advance, $25 day of show, $10 Students (at the door)

Location: Arts United – Parkview Physicians Group Artslab, 300 E. Main Street

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts – Foellinger Theatre Summer Concert Series – Friday, July 19 @ 8 p.m.

Joan Jett is an originator, an innovator, and a visionary. As the leader of the hard- rocking Blackhearts, with whom she has become a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, she’s had eight platinum and gold albums and nine Top 40 singles, including the classics “Bad Reputation,” “I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll,” “I Hate Myself For Loving You,” and “Crimson and Clover.”

Admission: $46-$76

Location: Foellinger Outdoor Theatre, 3411 Sherman Boulevard

St. Joe Pickle Festival – Friday, July 19 and Saturday, July 20

An old time festival that was named one of the Food Network’s “All American Festivals”. The 23rd annual event features parades, competitions, fireworks, food vendors, kids activities, live music and performances as well as tours of the pickle factory and more.

Admission: Free

Location: P.O. Box 152 St. Joe, IN 46785

Three Rivers Festival – Friday, July 19 and Saturday, July 20

Fort Wayne’s favorite summer party since 1969! All the great and loved events are back for this year’s festival. For additional information, please visit the Three Rivers Festival website.

Admission: Varies on event/activity

Location: Headwaters Park, 333 S. Clinton Street

Cars & Coffee at the Plaza – Saturday, July 20 @ 9-11 a.m.

Open to all vehicles: classic, exotic, muscle, special interest cars and street rods. Enjoy FREE coffee and donuts while you attend. Share your passion, show off your favorite car, see other great automobiles.

Admission: Free with regular admission fee to the museum

Location: Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 S. Wayne Street (Auburn, IN)

3Rivers Federal Credit Union: Pedal, Paddle and Play – Saturday, July 20 @ 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Take part in a scavenger hunt on and along the rivers in downtown Fort Wayne in support of the Northeast Indiana Water Trails! Earn chances to win $1000s in prizes including a complete kayak package donated by Fort Wayne Outfitters. Use your own boat/bike or rent one from Fort Wayne Outfitters.

Admission: $25 Individual, $45 Double

Location: Guldin Park, 400 Van Buren Street

Rock the Plaza 2019 – Saturday, July 20 @ 6 p.m.

Enjoy a free concert this Saturday night in downtown Fort Wayne. Bands change weekly, with this week’s lineup scheduled as follows: APQ Harmonic, Phil’s Family Lizard, Sunny Taylor Band and Moser Woods. Food will be available for purchase from Pint and Slice. Don’t forget to bring a chair or blanket!

Admission: Free

Location: Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza

Jazzworks! at the Botanical Conservatory – Saturday, July 20 @ 7-10 p.m.

Enjoy the musical stylings of two local jazz groups: the Todd Harrold Band and The Mad Scatter. In addition to great music, there will be food and drink available for purchase from Mad Anthony Brewing. And stay in place to watch the Three Rivers Festival firework finale right from the garden!

Admission: $5 Adults, $3 Children (3-17)

Location: Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, 1100 S. Calhoun Street

Stayin’ Alive, The World’s Best Tribute to the Bee Gees – Foellinger Theatre Summer Concert Series – Saturday, July 20 @ 8 p.m.

From traditional Bee Gee’s songs like “To Love Somebody” to disco era songs like “Stayin’ Alive,” the authentic look and falsetto voices of this Toronto based group will help you to re-live the 1970’s.

Admission: $24

Location: Foellinger Outdoor Theatre, 3411 Sherman Boulevard

Brit Floyd World Tour 2019 – Foellinger Theatre Summer Concert Series – Sunday, July 21 @ 7 p.m.

40 years of The Wall. This concert is presented by Exceptional Artists and PBS 39.

Admission: $30-$74

Location: Foellinger Outdoor Theatre, 3411 Sherman Boulevard

The Marcus King Band – Sunday, July 21 @ 7 p.m.

The Marcus King Band is a six-piece psychedelic Americana act with influences of

soul, rock n roll, and country music.

Admission: $20-$32.50

Location: Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 US Hwy 30 West