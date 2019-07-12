Fort Wayne weekend events, July 12 – 14

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) –

Three Rivers Festival – Friday, July 12 through Saturday, July 20

Fort Wayne’s favorite summer party since 1969! All the great and loved events are back for this year’s festival. Enjoy the annual parade, the Downtown Midway, the Chalk Walk and much more! For a full list of events, click here.

Admission: Varies per event/activity

Location: Headwaters Park, 333 S. Clinton Street

DralaCon – Friday, July 12 @ 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Saturday, July 13 @ 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.; and Sunday, July 14 @ 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

A tabletop gaming convention with open and organised game tables, live shows, panels, workshops, vendors and more. You can attend and play at reserved tables, watch live shows, participate in Q&A panels and workshops, come dressed as your favorite character, or get involved in open gaming.

Admission: $45 weekend pass, $20 single-day pass; children ages 8 and younger are free

Location: Grand Wayne Convention Center, 120 W. Jefferson Boulevard

Historic West Main Street Farmer’s Market – Friday, July 12 @ 3-8 p.m.

Stop by and treat yourself to delicious pies, teas, gluten free goodies, and fresh produce, something handmade and homemade, soaps, jams, and more!

Admission: Free

Location: 1936 W. Main Street

Static-X and DevilDriver with Dope at Clyde Theatre – Friday, July 12 @ 6-11 p.m.

For Fans Of Nu Metal, Industrial Metal, Alternative Metal. Known for its signature melding of aggressive metal, thrash and industrial music, Static X earned legions of fans around the world and charted on both Billboard’s Top 40 and Top 20. The tour will feature co-headliners and metal giants DevilDriver, and will also feature support from heavy mainstays Dope.

Admission: $25 in advance, $30 day of show

Location: Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road

Friday Nites Live – Summer Concert Series – Friday, July 12 @ 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Enjoy a free Friday night concert at Jefferson Pointe this weekend! Performers change weekly, with Brother taking the stage this Friday. There’s plenty of room for you to bring your own lawn chairs and blankets, but coolers are not allowed.

Admission: Free

Location: Jefferson Pointe Shopping Center, 4130 W. Jefferson Boulevard

Collective Soul – Foellinger Theatre Summer Concert Series – Friday, July 12 @ 8 p.m.

Collective Soul broke into mainstream popularity when they rose to international fame in 1993 with the rock anthem “Shine.” The multi-platinum quintet has a catalog of #1 hits under their belts.

Admission: $36-$56

Location: Foellinger Outdoor Theatre, 3411 Sherman Boulevard

Fort Wayne Farmer’s Outdoor Market – Saturday, July 13 @ 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

You will find a wide mix of fresh produce, meats, eggs, baked goods, jams, milk, cheese, teas, coffees, honey, syrups, natural bath products, crafts, and much more.

Admission: Free

Location: Corner of Wayne and Barr streets

The Old Fort: Napoleonic Days of 1804-1814 – Saturday, July 13 @ 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sunday, July 14 @ 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Napoleonic age, a time of epic land battles and naval engagements, of political unrest and widespread revolution. An era defined by one legendary general; Napoleon Bonaparte. See the french and coalition armies meet on the fields of glory outside of the historic fort.

Admission: Free, though donations are gratefully accepted

Location: The Old Fort, 1201 Spy Run Avenue

Roar ‘n Snore Family Camping – Saturday, July 13 @ 5:30 p.m. to Sunday, July 14 @ 9 a.m.

Pack up your tent, sleeping bags, cooler, and flashlight, and take part in a night of camping at Black Pine Animal Sanctuary. Each site can accommodate up to two tents and a maximum of six people. Dinner will be prepared for you as your set up camp, followed by a guided sanctuary tour, then a movie after dark. Awake to the sounds of the lions roaring, birds calling and maybe the wolves singing! A continental breakfast with fresh-brewed coffee will also be served.

Admission: $75 per campsite, plus $8 per person

Location: Black Pine Animal Sanctuary, 1426 W. 30 N. (Albion, IN)

Rock the Plaza 2019 – Saturday, July 13 @ 6 p.m.

This free concert happens every Saturday night at the Allen County Public Library (ACPL) Plaza. Performers change weekly, with Big Jaw, Chilly Addams, Daily Driver and Country Heart taking the stage this Saturday. Don’t forget to bring a chair or blanket!

Admission: Free

Location: ACPL, 900 Library Plaza

Eli Young Band – Saturday, July 13 @ 7 p.m.

The Eli Young Band delivers an organic, live-show focused on their unique modern Country sound deeply rooted in Texas music.

Admission: $27.50-$59

Location: Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 US Hwy 30 West

Comedy Night with Kris Shaw – Saturday, July 13 @ 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.

Kris is a storyteller who, with quick bursts of wit and carefully crafted silences, keeps the audience engaged through everyday observations and tough topics alike.

Admission: $15 in advance, $20 at the door (7:15 show); $20 in advance, $25 at the door (9:45 show)

Location: Fort Wayne Comedy Club, 2104 S. Clinton Street

Open Streets – Sunday, July 14 @ 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Open Streets is for all ages with over 100 hands-on games and activities, live music, dining at local restaurants while sitting at tables in the street, visiting businesses in a unique way and socializing with old and new friends. New this year: Bike Parade, Bike Decorating Contest and After Party!

Location: Calhoun Street (25 blocks will be closed in downtown Fort Wayne)

Admission: Free

Lloyd Cole (solo acoustic) – Sunday, July 14 @ 8:30-10 p.m.

Attend an interactive evening of songs, stories and discussion on songwriting and creativity with Lloyd Cole. This event is PA-free – just Lloyd and his guitar.

Admission: $25

Location: The B-Side at One Lucky Guitar, 1301 Lafayette Street (Suite 201)