Fort Wayne weekend events, January 4 – 6

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) –

Artlink Regional Exhibition Opening – Friday, January 4 @ 5-8 p.m.

Attend the opening reception of Artlink Gallery’s Regional Exhibition this Friday, which features artists from around the Midwest states of Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Illinois and Kentucky.

Admission: Free

Location: Artlink Gallery, 300 E. Main Street

Mad Ants vs. Wisconsin Herd – Friday, January 4 @ 7 p.m.

The Fort Wayne Mad Ants are in town verses the Wisconsin Herd! Tip off is at 7 p.m. This is a great event for kids clubs, youth groups, family outings or date night!

Admission: $9-$39

Location: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Avenue

ReGift Exchange Party – Friday, January 4 @ 7-9 p.m.

Celebrate bad gifts by regifting them to someone else now…instead of letting them collect dust for 11 months until your next White Elephant Party! Drop off your wrapped, now sparkling, “this could be a great gift” on the designated table and grab another unsuspecting bad gift. Who knows…you may like it?

Admission: Free

Location: Hop River Brewing Company, 1515 N. Harrison Street

Fort Wayne’s Farmers Indoor Market – Saturday, January 5 @ 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

You will find a wide mix of fresh produce, meats, eggs, baked goods, jams, milk, cheese, teas, coffees, honey, syrups, natural bath products, crafts, and much more.

Admission: Free

Location: Parkview Field (inside the Lincoln Financial Event Center), 216 W. Douglas Avenue

Gun and Knife Show – Saturday, January 5 @ 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sunday, January 6 @ 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Buy, sell and swap archery, military collectibles, army surplus, survival gear and more!

Admission: $7 Adults, $6 Seniors (60+), kids 12 years and younger are free

Location: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Avenue

Fort Wayne Komets vs. Indy Fuel – Saturday, January 5 @ 7:30 p.m.

Cheer on the Fort Wayne Komets as they take on Indy Fuel this Saturday!

Admission: $13-$29 Adults, $12-$25 Seniors (60+) and Students, $9-$20 Children

Location: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Avenue