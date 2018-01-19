Fort Wayne weekend events, Jan. 19 – 21

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – For sports fans, this weekend is filled with awesome games at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Cheer on the Komets, Mad Ants and Mastodons!

For aspiring princesses, make sure to attend Princess Belle’s Tea Party this Saturday!

And for those who prefer to sit back and have a restful weekend, the Fireside book chat or Bead Bracelet Workshop is perfect for you.

Hoops & Heels: Inspiring Women Night – Friday, Jan. 19 @ 5:30 p.m.

For $40, participants are given the opportunity to network with business community leaders and women-owned business vendors, enjoy a full sit-down meal and listen to guest Keynote Speaker former WNBA player, fashion guru and Saks Distributor Shyra Ely-Gash. The event will be held at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

Mad Ants vs. Sioux Falls Skyforce – Friday, Jan. 19 @ 6 p.m.

Cheer on the Fort Wayne Mad Ants as they take on the Sioux Falls Skyforce this Friday at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

Fireside book chat | Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer – Friday, Jan. 19 @ 6-8 p.m.

Come with your responses, questions, favorite or puzzling passages, your book-loving buddies and for community with others who share your connection to natural places. Located at Tom and Jane Dustin Nature Preserve, ACRES will share a warm fire, warm beverages and light snacks. This event is free and open to the public.

Primetime – Friday, Jan. 19 @ 9 p.m. until Midnight

This event is 21+. Enjoy a relaxing evening filled with music featuring Primetime at the Don Hall’s Guesthouse Grill, 1313 W. Washington Center Rd. This event is free.

Savor Fort Wayne – Friday, Jan. 19 through Sunday, Jan. 20 (times differ per restaurant)

Savor Fort Wayne continues throughout Fort Wayne. Choose from an array of participating restaurants to enjoy special menu deals for no more than $30 per person.

Men’s Basketball: Mastodons vs. North Dakota State – Saturday, Jan. 20 @ 1 p.m.

Cheer on the Mastodons as they take on North Dakota State at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Tickets start at just $5.

Princess Belle’s Tea Party – Saturday, Jan. 20 @ 2:30-4 p.m.

Enjoy beverages, pastries and music with Princess Belle. RSVP is required, so fill out an order form to reserve your spot! This event is geared toward kids 12 years and younger, and children must be supervised at all times. $40 admits one child and one adult.

Comedy Night with Steve Jessup – Saturday, Jan. 20 @ 7:15-11:15 p.m.

Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door of the Fort Wayne Comedy Club. This event is 21+.

Fort Wayne Komets vs. Allen – Saturday, Jan. 20 @ 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 21 @ 5 p.m.

Cheer on the Fort Wayne Komets at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum this Saturday! Adult tickets range from $13-$28.

Bead Bracelet Workshop with Bead Source at Wunderkammer Company – Sunday, Jan. 21 @ 4-6 p.m.

Learn how to weave beads in between leather cord to create a custom designed bracelet! Each workshop is $5, which includes all materials needed. Beadsource will have extra “fancy” beads for additional purchase. This workshop has a “no one under 13” policy.