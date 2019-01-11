Fort Wayne weekend events, Jan. 11 – 13

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) –

Savor Fort Wayne – Friday, Jan. 11 – Sunday, Jan. 13 @ times vary by restaurant

Enjoy 12 delicious days (Jan. 9-20) of menu deals from participating restaurants. Click here for the full list. Each one offers special menu items!

Admission: Prices vary by restaurant

Location: Throughout Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne Artists Guild Members Show Opening Reception – Friday, Jan. 11 @ 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Enjoy live entertainment and light refreshments while viewing the wide range of art created by local artists.

Admission: Free

Location: Allen County Public Library (Jeffrey Krull Gallery), 900 Library Plaza

Mad Ants vs. Erie BayHawks – Friday, Jan. 11 @ 7 p.m.

Cheer on the Fort Wayne Mad Ants as they take on the Erie BayHawks this Friday!

Admission: $9-$39

Location: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Avenue

Seussical Jr. – Friday, Jan. 11 @ 7 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 12 @ 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Transporting audiences from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus, the Cat in the Hat narrates the story of Horton the Elephant, who discovers a speck of dust containing tiny people called the Whos.

Admission: $7 in advance, $8 day of show

Location: Salvation Army, 2901 N. Clinton Street

Fort Wayne Artists Guild Members Show – Saturday, Jan. 12 – Feb. 22

The Fort Wayne Artists Guild Members Show features art works created in oil and acrylic paints, watercolors and pastel as well as other media. This family friendly exhibit showcases local talent and offers a variety of subjects and styles.

Admission: Free

Location: Allen County Public Library (Jeffrey Krull Gallery), 900 Library Plaza

“Hundred Acre Wood” Winter Garden Exhibit – Saturday, Jan. 12 – April 21

This winter, come in from the cold to discover the enchanting world of Winnie-the-Pooh and his friends. You’ll find Eeyore, Rabbit, Piglet and Pooh Bear have made their homes quite comfortably in the Botanical Conservatory’s Showcase Garden. Hands-on learning stations in the Discovery Gallery help you explore how this literature connects to everyday life.

Admission: $5 Adults, $3 Children (3-17), children 2 and younger are free

Location: Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, 1100 S. Calhoun Street

Fort Wayne Komets vs. Utah Grizzlies – Saturday, Jan. 12 @ 7:30 p.m.

Join the Jungle and cheer on the Fort Wayne Komets as they take on the Utah Grizzlies this Saturday night!

Admission: $13-$29 Adults, $12-$25 Seniors (60+) and Students, $9-$20 Children

Location: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Avenue

Petrouchka – Saturday, Jan. 12 @ 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Colorful French works fill the first half of this concert, including “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice”, a work popularized in Walt Disney’s 1940 classic film “Fantasia”. Petrouchka is Stravinsky’s brilliant ballet burlesque about the playful and very naughty clown audiences have loved for over a century.

Admission: $22-$75

Location: Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Boulevard

Film Noir at the Embassy: The Maltese Falcon – Sunday, Jan. 13 @ 3 p.m.

Discover classic thrillers from the 1940s and 1950s. Plan to see all three movies in this brand new series.

In the 1941 Maltese Falcon, Humphrey Bogart finds himself entangled in crime and intrigue in the search for the prized Maltese falcon statuette.

Admission: $10

Location: Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Boulevard

Fort Wayne Komets vs. Kalamazoo – Sunday, Jan. 13 @ 5 p.m.

Join the Jungle and cheer on the Fort Wayne Komets as they take on Kalamazoo this Sunday!

Admission: $13-$29 Adults, $12-$25 Seniors (60+) and Students, $9-$20 Children

Location: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Avenue