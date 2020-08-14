Fort Wayne weekend events for Aug 14-16

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Food, comedy, and good deals are among the offerings in and around Fort Wayne this weekend for those looking to get out of the house. Here is a look at some of the highlighted events from Visit Fort Wayne:
Summer Savor Fort Wayne
Wednesday, August 5 – Sunday, August 16 • Various Locations
Summer Savor Fort Wayne restaurant week continues, to complete 12 delicious days of
dining! Take a look at the 3-course menu deals at 30 participating Fort Wayne restaurants.
Downtown Fort Wayne Sidewalk Sale
Friday, August 14 – Saturday, August 15 • Downtown Fort Wayne
Browse through downtown Fort Wayne, find new favorite shops, and snag great deals from
downtown businesses. Boutiques, bakeries, home décor – find it all at outdoor displays!
Comedy Night with BT & Ed Bartko
Saturday, August 15 • Hilton Garden Inn
The Fort Wayne Comedy Club brings you a night of laughter and entertainment, featuring
the hilarious BT, and Ed Bartko, held in the Hilton Garden Inn’s beautiful event space.
Suffragette – 2020 Embassy Film Series
Sunday, August 16 • Embassy Theatre
No ticket required and open to the public! Immerse yourself in the story of a young,
working mother in 1912 London as she fights for women’s right to vote, at no small price.