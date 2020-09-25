Fort Wayne weekend events for 9/25-27

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Live music and the final Farmer’s Outdoor Market of the year are among the highlights in weekend activities in and around Fort Wayne this week. Here are the rest, provided by Visit Fort Wayne:

Country Night at The Drive-In

Friday, September 25 • Memorial Coliseum Parking Lot

Get your tickets and bring a carload (up to 4 people) to enjoy a night of live acoustic

performances by country music stars, Chris Janson, Jordan Davis, and Mitchell Tenpenny.

Fort4Fitness Fall Festival

Saturday, September 26 • Virtual Event

Choose your own course this year for a Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K Run/Walk, or 4 Mile

Run/Walk and be a part of the biggest, annual, community celebration of fitness in the city!

Art at the Riverside

Saturday, September 26 • Riverside Gardens Park

Attend this juried art show in Leo on the banks of the St. Joe River, and enjoy pieces by

artists from neighboring states as well as musical entertainment and food.

Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Outdoor Market

Saturday, September 26 • Parkview Field

This Saturday will be their last outdoor market of the year before they move indoors

Saturday, October 3 to continue the only, year-round farmers market in Northeast Indiana!

Hot Cider Hustle 5K

Friday, September 18 – Sunday, November 8 • Virtual Event

Race the course on your own or run virtually anywhere on a date of your choosing through

November 8th. Register, receive your gear by mail, track your run, and submit your results!