Fort Wayne Weekend Events for 9/24-26

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): As autumn arrives, there are plenty of outdoor activities in the Fort Wayne area to take in. This summary is provided by Visit Fort Wayne:

Indiana Barn Tour

Saturday, September 25 • ACRES Land Trust Dustin Barn

Take a self-guided barn tour to 10 heritage barns in northern Allen and southern Dekalb

counties – each with the opportunity to appreciate Indiana’s agricultural history.

Korea Festival Fort Wayne

Saturday, September 25 • First Presbyterian Church

Learn about the rich culture and intricacies of Korea through the exchange of Korean arts,

food, and history as well as dance performances and the Kpop Dance Competition!

Go Live! Spotlight on the Arts

Saturday, September 25 • Freimann Square

Celebrate the state-wide designation of Arts Campus Fort Wayne as a cultural district with

Arts United, Fort Wayne Ballet, and the Philharmonic at this free, outdoor performance.

5th Annual Broadway Street Stroll

Sunday, September 26 • Broadway

Stroll down the historic, Broadway corridor to the tune of local Fort Wayne music, and find

unique art, food, and brew, at this annual, one-day, community event.

Clean Drains Fort Wayne Fest

Sunday, September 26 • Promenade Park

See the fun, new, unique mural art, focused on storm drains. Enjoy festive music, dance

performances, local food, and family-friendly activities to celebrate World Rivers Day.