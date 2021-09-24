Fort Wayne Weekend Events for 9/24-26

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): As autumn arrives, there are plenty of outdoor activities in the Fort Wayne area to take in. This summary is provided by Visit Fort Wayne:
Indiana Barn Tour
Saturday, September 25 • ACRES Land Trust Dustin Barn
Take a self-guided barn tour to 10 heritage barns in northern Allen and southern Dekalb
counties – each with the opportunity to appreciate Indiana’s agricultural history.
Korea Festival Fort Wayne
Saturday, September 25 • First Presbyterian Church
Learn about the rich culture and intricacies of Korea through the exchange of Korean arts,
food, and history as well as dance performances and the Kpop Dance Competition!
Go Live! Spotlight on the Arts
Saturday, September 25 • Freimann Square
Celebrate the state-wide designation of Arts Campus Fort Wayne as a cultural district with
Arts United, Fort Wayne Ballet, and the Philharmonic at this free, outdoor performance.
5th Annual Broadway Street Stroll
Sunday, September 26 • Broadway
Stroll down the historic, Broadway corridor to the tune of local Fort Wayne music, and find
unique art, food, and brew, at this annual, one-day, community event.
Clean Drains Fort Wayne Fest
Sunday, September 26 • Promenade Park
See the fun, new, unique mural art, focused on storm drains. Enjoy festive music, dance
performances, local food, and family-friendly activities to celebrate World Rivers Day.