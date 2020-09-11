Fort Wayne Weekend Events for 9/11-9/13/20

Art, theater, and muscle cars are all on the slate for this weekend’s events and activities in and around Fort Wayne. Here are some of the highlights, according to Visit Fort Wayne:

Make it Your Own Mural Fest

Tuesday, September 8 – Friday, September 18 • Throughout Northeast Indiana

Eleven cities will each receive a new mural, painted by national and international artists over these 11 days. Take a road trip to watch the progress and see the murals revealed!

Mosaic Market

Saturday, September 12 • Wunderkammer Company

Visit this pop-up market at Wunderkammer Company’s HQ, connect with BIPOC owned

businesses of Fort Wayne, and learn about what these businesses offer the community.

West Central Home & Garden Tour and ArtsFest

Saturday, September 12 – Sunday, September 13 • West Central Neighborhood

Walk Fort Wayne’s historic homes and gardens, guided by a free app with history and images of 30 homes – then enjoy live music, arts vendors, and food trucks at ArtsFest.

1776: The Musical with All-Female Cast

September 12, 13, 18, 19, & 20 • Foellinger Outdoor Theater

Follow John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, and Thomas Jefferson (played by an all-female cast) through revolutionary events in American history in this unconventional Broadway hit.

Fort Wayne Region Sports Car Club of America Event

Sunday, September 13 • Memorial Coliseum

This autocross event invites spectators and drivers! Traffic cones are set up to make a mini road course, then drivers race solo to finish fastest without hitting the cones.