Fort Wayne Weekend Events for 9/11-9/13/20

By
WOWO News
-
(Supplied/Visit Fort Wayne)

Art, theater, and muscle cars are all on the slate for this weekend’s events and activities in and around Fort Wayne. Here are some of the highlights, according to Visit Fort Wayne:

Make it Your Own Mural Fest
Tuesday, September 8 – Friday, September 18 • Throughout Northeast Indiana
Eleven cities will each receive a new mural, painted by national and international artists over these 11 days. Take a road trip to watch the progress and see the murals revealed!

Mosaic Market
Saturday, September 12 • Wunderkammer Company
Visit this pop-up market at Wunderkammer Company’s HQ, connect with BIPOC owned
businesses of Fort Wayne, and learn about what these businesses offer the community.

West Central Home & Garden Tour and ArtsFest
Saturday, September 12 – Sunday, September 13 • West Central Neighborhood
Walk Fort Wayne’s historic homes and gardens, guided by a free app with history and images of 30 homes – then enjoy live music, arts vendors, and food trucks at ArtsFest.

1776: The Musical with All-Female Cast
September 12, 13, 18, 19, & 20 • Foellinger Outdoor Theater
Follow John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, and Thomas Jefferson (played by an all-female cast) through revolutionary events in American history in this unconventional Broadway hit.

Fort Wayne Region Sports Car Club of America Event
Sunday, September 13 • Memorial Coliseum
This autocross event invites spectators and drivers! Traffic cones are set up to make a mini road course, then drivers race solo to finish fastest without hitting the cones.

