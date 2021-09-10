Fort Wayne Weekend Events for 9/10-9/12

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Locally-crafted beers, fun in Grabill, and the approach of autumn are among this weekend’s roundup of weekend event highlights from Visit Fort Wayne:
Grabill Country Fair
Thursday, September 9 – Saturday, September 11 • The Country Shops of Grabill
Let the fall festivities begin! This country-style fair highlights the area’s Amish heritage,
and features amazing food, all-ages activities, and shopping in the heart of Grabill.
West Central Home & Garden Tour and ArtsFest
Saturday, September 11 – Sunday, September 12 • West Central Neighborhood
Purchase a ticket to tour 10 gorgeous, historic homes and other buildings from the 19th
and 20th centuries, or download the app to take a free walking tour of the neighborhood.
Brewed IN the Fort Craft Beer Fest 2021
Saturday, September 11 • Headwaters Park Pavilions
Adults 21+ are invited to the annual Brewed IN the Fort Craft Beer Festival, celebrating
locally crafted beers, ciders, food, and entertainment!
Fall Color Hikes
Sunday, September 12 • Lindenwood Nature Preserve
Pre-register for this first of three, guided, Fall Color Hikes. Bring the whole family to learn
about local nature and to enjoy the beauty that autumn brings to Lindenwood.
Be a Tourist In Your Own Hometown
Sunday, September 12 • Throughout Fort Wayne
Visit 19 Fort Wayne museums and attractions for free! Pick up your free passport at any
Kroger or Old National Bank location or print one at VisitFortWayne.com/BeATourist.