Fort Wayne Weekend Events for 8/27-29

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It’s your last chance this summer to enjoy some free, live music in downtown Fort Wayne, and you can do so by enjoying some local cuisine, in this week’s roundup of Weekend Event highlights from Visit Fort Wayne:

Samantha Fish

Friday, August 27 • Sweetwater Performance Pavilion

Explore the blues with Samantha Fish as she rocks the Sweetwater Performance Pavilion with heartfelt guitar and crooning vocals that go straight to your heart.

Taste of the Arts Festival 2021

Saturday, August 28 • Arts Campus, The Landing, Promenade Park

A festival for every taste! Celebrate arts and culture with live performances, kids activities,

visual art, and food from local restaurants, expanded across three downtown locations.

Post Miami

Saturday, August 28 – Sunday, August 29 • The Old Fort

French, British, and Native American forces clash as the 1700s come alive! Experience battle re-enactments, visit merchants, tour the Old Fort, and talk with historical artisans.

Open Streets 2021

Sunday, August 29 • Downtown Fort Wayne

This free, family-friendly event closes the streets to vehicles and opens them for walking,

biking, roller skating, and more. Be sure to decorate your bike for the bike parade!

Last Weekend for Free, Live, Downtown Music

Friday, August 27 – Saturday, August 28 • Downtown Fort Wayne

Enjoy the last weekend for free, live, downtown music this summer on Friday with

Downtown Live on the Landing, and Saturday with Rock the Plaza at the Library.