Fort Wayne Weekend Events for 8/20-22

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Summer might be winding down but there’s still plenty of fun to be had in the Summit City this weekend. Here’s a summary provided by Visit Fort Wayne:

2021 Railroad Historical Society Open House

Friday, August 20 – Sunday, August 22 • Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society

Experience living railroad history! This event features the world-famous steam locomotive

no. 765, plus historical displays, $5 train rides (purchase in advance), and food trucks!

Brew Bash 2021

Friday, August 20 • Combat Ops Entertainment

Enjoy food, fun, and beer and cider tastings from five local breweries and delicious food

from Shigs In Pit while having a blast at Combat Ops’ outdoor pavilion!

Gladys Knight

Saturday, August 21 • Sweetwater Performance Pavilion

See 7-time Grammy award winner and living legend, Gladys Knight perform live! With #1

hits in pop, gospel, R&B, and adult contemporary, this is a can’t-miss performance.

Le Tour De Fort 2021

Saturday, August 21 • Fort Wayne Outfitters and Bike Depot

Drink responsibly for a good cause at this annual bicycle pub crawl. Ride between tour-friendly locations and enjoy a drink, while raising money for disabled American veterans.

Tacos, Tequila & Margarita Fest

Saturday, August 21 • Headwaters Park

Enjoy new features this year like Margarita Flights with three different style of margaritas,

a Tequila Sampling, and 12 tequila and margarita variations. Plus, of course, taco trucks!