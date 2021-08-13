Fort Wayne Weekend Events for 8/13-15

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): There are plenty of outdoor activities to keep you busy in and around Fort Wayne this weekend. The following highlights are provided by Visit Fort Wayne:

Downtown Sidewalk Sale

Friday, August 13 – Saturday, August 14 • Downtown Fort Wayne

Shop small at this lively, outdoor event with participating retail shops and restaurants

offering discounted specials as they expand their stores to downtown’s sidewalks.

Fiesta Fort Wayne

Saturday, August 14 • Headwaters Park Pavilions

Hispanic heritage celebration! Come for live Latino music performances all day, traditional

folkloric dancing, and food trucks.

Collective Expressions

Saturday, August 14 – Sunday, August 15 • Arts United Center

Fort Wayne Dance Collective presents this annual performance to display their dancers’

artistry and athleticism through several vignettes with compelling choreography.

Rock the Plaza

Saturdays through August • Allen County Public Library

Free entertainment awaits at the Allen County Public Library outdoor plaza! Bring a lawn

chair or dance the night away with music from the area’s top performers.

Go to a Concert this Weekend!

Saturday, August 14 – Sunday, August 15 • Fort Wayne Venues

Enjoy live music at popular venues like the Foellinger Outdoor Theatre featuring Rumours

and the Philharmonic, the Clyde Theatre with Zoso, and Heartland Sings on the AEP Plaza.