Fort Wayne Weekend Events for 8/13-15

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): There are plenty of outdoor activities to keep you busy in and around Fort Wayne this weekend. The following highlights are provided by Visit Fort Wayne:
Downtown Sidewalk Sale
Friday, August 13 – Saturday, August 14 • Downtown Fort Wayne
Shop small at this lively, outdoor event with participating retail shops and restaurants
offering discounted specials as they expand their stores to downtown’s sidewalks.
Fiesta Fort Wayne
Saturday, August 14 • Headwaters Park Pavilions
Hispanic heritage celebration! Come for live Latino music performances all day, traditional
folkloric dancing, and food trucks.
Collective Expressions
Saturday, August 14 – Sunday, August 15 • Arts United Center
Fort Wayne Dance Collective presents this annual performance to display their dancers’
artistry and athleticism through several vignettes with compelling choreography.
Rock the Plaza
Saturdays through August • Allen County Public Library
Free entertainment awaits at the Allen County Public Library outdoor plaza! Bring a lawn
chair or dance the night away with music from the area’s top performers.
Go to a Concert this Weekend!
Saturday, August 14 – Sunday, August 15 • Fort Wayne Venues
Enjoy live music at popular venues like the Foellinger Outdoor Theatre featuring Rumours
and the Philharmonic, the Clyde Theatre with Zoso, and Heartland Sings on the AEP Plaza.