Fort Wayne Weekend Events for 6/25-6/27

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The following weekend events and activity highlights were provided by Visit Fort Wayne. Find a full list of events here.

2021 Turnstone Endeavor Games

Thursday, June 24 – Saturday, June 26 • Plassman Athletic Center at Turnstone

The Endeavor Games provides children and adults with physical disabilities an opportunity

to display their talents in a competitive setting through 8 different sporting events.

GreekFest (Fast ‘N Go) 2021

Thursday, June 24 – Saturday, June 26 • Holy Trinity Orthodox Church

Enjoy a taste of Greek culture during this annual celebration – this year as a three day drive-thru. You can even order authentic Greek cuisine and pastries from Waiter on the Way!

Sweetwater GearFest 2021

Friday, June 25 – Saturday, June 26 • Virtual Event

Virtual GearFest is a free, action-packed two days of online seminars, workshops, live

performances, artist appearances, exclusive sales, giveaways, and above all, gear!

Fort Wayne Hobby and Collectibles Show

Sunday, June 27 • Classic Café Catering and Event Center

Find classic and modern collectibles at this kid-friendly event, such as action figures, comic

books, model cars, and tv and movie memorabilia. Also, stop by the vinyl record show!

Panoramic Riverfront Boat Tours on Sweet Breeze

Varying dates from Saturday, June 26 – Sunday, August 29 • Promenade Park

Enjoy a guided cruise on an authentic 1840 canal boat replica and learn something new

about Fort Wayne and its riverfront from the vantage point of the St. Marys river.