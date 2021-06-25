Fort Wayne Weekend Events for 6/25-6/27

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The following weekend events and activity highlights were provided by Visit Fort Wayne. Find a full list of events here.
2021 Turnstone Endeavor Games
Thursday, June 24 – Saturday, June 26 • Plassman Athletic Center at Turnstone
The Endeavor Games provides children and adults with physical disabilities an opportunity
to display their talents in a competitive setting through 8 different sporting events.
GreekFest (Fast ‘N Go) 2021
Thursday, June 24 – Saturday, June 26 • Holy Trinity Orthodox Church
Enjoy a taste of Greek culture during this annual celebration – this year as a three day drive-thru. You can even order authentic Greek cuisine and pastries from Waiter on the Way!
Sweetwater GearFest 2021
Friday, June 25 – Saturday, June 26 • Virtual Event
Virtual GearFest is a free, action-packed two days of online seminars, workshops, live
performances, artist appearances, exclusive sales, giveaways, and above all, gear!
Fort Wayne Hobby and Collectibles Show
Sunday, June 27 • Classic Café Catering and Event Center
Find classic and modern collectibles at this kid-friendly event, such as action figures, comic
books, model cars, and tv and movie memorabilia. Also, stop by the vinyl record show!
Panoramic Riverfront Boat Tours on Sweet Breeze
Varying dates from Saturday, June 26 – Sunday, August 29 • Promenade Park
Enjoy a guided cruise on an authentic 1840 canal boat replica and learn something new
about Fort Wayne and its riverfront from the vantage point of the St. Marys river.