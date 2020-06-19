Fort Wayne Weekend Events for 6/19-6/21

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Find some tranquility, enjoy some fun in the sun, and take a visual trip through history through some of the events going on this weekend in downtown Fort Wayne. Here is a list of the highlights, provided by Visit Fort Wayne:

Present Tense, Future Calm Garden Exhibit

Through Sunday, November 15 • Botanical Conservatory

Embrace the moment and find your “future calm” as you wind through this tranquil garden exhibit of transformative landscape, designed to help you pause, relax, and reflect.

Chalk it Up!

Through Saturday, October 3 • Promenade Park

Riverfront Fort Wayne offers Promenade Park as your canvas for chalk creativity. Each day

through the summer, find weekly themes, inspiration, chalk supplies, and instructions.

Hope Dies Last: The New Aremenia

Through Sunday, July 12 • Fort Wayne Museum of Art

Follow the story of photographer, Michelle Andonian, through her documented travels to

the historic land of her ancestors as she uncovers the beautiful and tragic ruins of history.

Playgrounds & Splash Pads Open

Open All Summer • Fort Wayne Parks

Fort Wayne parks’ playgrounds and splash pads are now open for the rest of the summer! The Parks Department asks visitors to practice social distancing as they splash and play.

Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo Opens

Through October 31 • Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo

The Zoo is open and ready for visitors! Through July 3rd, access is limited to members only

with timed admission, then beginning July 4th, the Zoo will be open to the public.