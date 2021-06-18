Fort Wayne Weekend Events for 6/18-6/20/21

The following list of weekend event highlights have been provided by Visit Fort Wayne:
24th Annual BBQ RibFest
Thursday, June 17 – Sunday, June 20 • Headwaters Park Pavilions
Enjoy four days of brews, music, and BBQ at one of Fort Wayne’s tastiest festivals! Whether
you prefer hot and spicy or sweet and tangy, your taste buds are in for a delicious time.
Juneteenth Celebration 2021
Sunday, June 13 – Saturday, June 19 • McMillen Park
To celebrate Freedom Day, the end of slavery in America in 1865, festivities will be held at
McMillen Park on Saturday, June 19th and throughout Southeast Fort Wayne all week long.
True Colors: A Celebration of Pride
Friday, June 18 • Embassy Theatre
Three Rivers Music Theatre brings you a night of celebration, honoring Fort Wayne’s local
LGBTQIA+ community through iconic pop music, stage, and screen.
2nd Annual Nonprofit Popup Shop
Saturday, June 19 • Wunderkammer Company
Rescheduled from its annual holiday time slot, you can still come out to support local
nonprofits at Wunderkammer Company’s 2nd Annual Nonprofit Popup Shop.
Pandemic Reflection Concert
Sunday, June 20 • Arts United Center Plaza
Heartland Sings brings you a concert to reflect on the weight, growth, loss, and love
experienced during this past year through hope-filled choral selections.