Fort Wayne Weekend Events for 6/18-6/20/21

The following list of weekend event highlights have been provided by Visit Fort Wayne:

24th Annual BBQ RibFest

Thursday, June 17 – Sunday, June 20 • Headwaters Park Pavilions

Enjoy four days of brews, music, and BBQ at one of Fort Wayne’s tastiest festivals! Whether

you prefer hot and spicy or sweet and tangy, your taste buds are in for a delicious time.

Juneteenth Celebration 2021

Sunday, June 13 – Saturday, June 19 • McMillen Park

To celebrate Freedom Day, the end of slavery in America in 1865, festivities will be held at

McMillen Park on Saturday, June 19th and throughout Southeast Fort Wayne all week long.

True Colors: A Celebration of Pride

Friday, June 18 • Embassy Theatre

Three Rivers Music Theatre brings you a night of celebration, honoring Fort Wayne’s local

LGBTQIA+ community through iconic pop music, stage, and screen.

2nd Annual Nonprofit Popup Shop

Saturday, June 19 • Wunderkammer Company

Rescheduled from its annual holiday time slot, you can still come out to support local

nonprofits at Wunderkammer Company’s 2nd Annual Nonprofit Popup Shop.

Pandemic Reflection Concert

Sunday, June 20 • Arts United Center Plaza

Heartland Sings brings you a concert to reflect on the weight, growth, loss, and love

experienced during this past year through hope-filled choral selections.