Fort Wayne Weekend Events for 6/11-6/13/21

Germanfest Drive-Thru Dinner
Saturday, June 12 • Fort Wayne Sport Club & Ivy Tech Student Life Center
Germanfest looks a little different again this year, but you can still enjoy your favorite German fare at their drive-thru locations. Pre-order on their website to reserve your meal!
Siege of Fort Wayne 1812
Saturday, June 12 – Sunday, June 13 • The Old Fort
Experience the confluence of the Three Rivers as it was during the War of 1812. This weekend includes musket and cannon demonstrations, period artisans, and kid’s activities.
Fort Wayne FC Home Game
Sunday, June 13 • Bishop Dwenger’s Shields Field
Sunday, you can cheer on the Fort Wayne FC on their home field as they take on FC Grand Rapids. Enjoy concessions during the game!
Community Chess in Promenade Park
Sunday, June 13 • Promenade Park
Open to all ages and skill levels, join local chess clubs in the park with chess instructors onsite to teach anyone who is interested. Bring your own board, or use a provided set.
Alphonse Mucha: Master of Art Nouveau
Through Sunday, September 26 • Fort Wayne Museum of Art
Known for the prominent role he played in shaping the aesthetics of French Art Nouveau at
the turn of the 20th century, view the 75 works by Alphonse Mucha in this exhibition.
Find a full list of weekend events and activities on the Current Fort Wayne website.