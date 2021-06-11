Fort Wayne Weekend Events for 6/11-6/13/21

Germanfest Drive-Thru Dinner

Saturday, June 12 • Fort Wayne Sport Club & Ivy Tech Student Life Center

Germanfest looks a little different again this year, but you can still enjoy your favorite German fare at their drive-thru locations. Pre-order on their website to reserve your meal!

Siege of Fort Wayne 1812

Saturday, June 12 – Sunday, June 13 • The Old Fort

Experience the confluence of the Three Rivers as it was during the War of 1812. This weekend includes musket and cannon demonstrations, period artisans, and kid’s activities.

Fort Wayne FC Home Game

Sunday, June 13 • Bishop Dwenger’s Shields Field

Sunday, you can cheer on the Fort Wayne FC on their home field as they take on FC Grand Rapids. Enjoy concessions during the game!

Community Chess in Promenade Park

Sunday, June 13 • Promenade Park

Open to all ages and skill levels, join local chess clubs in the park with chess instructors onsite to teach anyone who is interested. Bring your own board, or use a provided set.

Alphonse Mucha: Master of Art Nouveau

Through Sunday, September 26 • Fort Wayne Museum of Art

Known for the prominent role he played in shaping the aesthetics of French Art Nouveau at

the turn of the 20th century, view the 75 works by Alphonse Mucha in this exhibition.

Find a full list of weekend events and activities on the Current Fort Wayne website.