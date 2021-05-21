Fort Wayne Weekend Events for 5/21-5/23/21

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The following weekend event highlights were provided by Visit Fort Wayne. For a full list of what’s going on in and around Fort Wayne this weekend, click here.

Play Tennis Midwest!

Friday, May 21 • Swinney Park

Try out tennis for free! Ranked the number one socially distanced sport, kids and adults are

invited to give tennis a try whether it’s for the first time or a return to the sport.

Lemonade Day 2021

Saturday, May 22 • Community-Wide

This annual event teaches youth in our community how to start and operate their very own

business. Get started by registering for your free backpack, mentor, and student guide.

Spring Bonsai Display

Saturday, May 22 • Botanical Conservatory

Stroll through this miniature forest and learn about the fascinating bonsai tree. Young

plants and pots will be available for purchase to try your hand at a new hobby.

Fort Wayne FC – 1st Home Game

Sunday, May 23 • Bishop Dwenger’s Shields Field

Get your tickets in advance and don’t miss the Fort Wayne Football Club’s first-ever home

game! Enjoy 800 Degrees Pizza, Salsa Grille, and other concessions and beverages.

Trail Buddies Adaptive Cycling

Through Sunday, October 31 • Jorgensen & Parkview Family YMCA Locations

This free event invites kids and adults with a physical disability to join a trained volunteer

for a relaxing and rejuvenating ride down a Fort Wayne trail on a specialized bike.