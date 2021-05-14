Fort Wayne Weekend Events for 5/14-5/16-21

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The following weekend event highlights were provided by our friends at Visit Fort Wayne:

Project Ballet’s The Nutcracker in May

Thursday, May 13 – Sunday, May 16 • Embassy Theatre

Project Ballet’s largest annual production has been moved from December to May to bring

you the beloved story in this production for children, by children, and about children.

Fort Wayne Ballet – The Firefly Tour

Friday, May 14 • Promenade Park

Enjoy this free, outdoor performance by the professional dancers of the Fort Wayne Ballet in beautiful Promenade Park at the Old National Bank Plaza. The performance starts at 7PM.

Eco Fest 2021

Sunday, May 16 • Headwaters Park Pavilions

Eco Fest is back with music, food, workshops, and retail & non-profit vendors, all with the goal of increasing awareness about sustainability.

Summer Outdoor Farmers Markets

Weekly • Throughout Fort Wayne

Find fresh produce and local goods at weekly, outdoor farmers markets in Fort Wayne. Find

the market that fits your schedule at VisitFortWayne.com/FarmersMarkets.

Hikes, Bikes & Paddles Fort Wayne Outdoor Pass

All Year Long • VisitFortWayne.com/OutdoorPass

Sign up for Visit Fort Wayne’s new, free Fort Wayne Outdoor Pass for a mobile guide through Allen County’s parks and trails, by foot, bike, or river! Complete trails & win prizes!