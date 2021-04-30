Fort Wayne Weekend Events for 4/30-5/2/21

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The beginning of May in Fort Wayne includes a special Mother’s Day-themed event and some future stage stars presenting their take on a literary classic. Here is this week’s look at some of the notable weekend events in and around the Summit City, provided by Visit Fort Wayne:

Embassy Marquee Gala – Shoshanna Bean

Friday, April 30 • Embassy Theatre

Attend the Embassy’s annual fundraiser that brings Broadway stars to their stage for an

intimate evening. This year’s performance features the incredible Shoshana Bean.

Bowling for Rhinos

Friday, April 30 • Crazy Pinz Entertainment Center

Help zookeepers all over the world raise funds and awareness for rhino habitat

conservation. Price includes 3 hours of bowling plus Laser Tag, Mini Golf, and more.

Lucky Duck Spring/Summer Children’s Consignment Sale

Friday, April 30 – Sunday, May 2 • Memorial Coliseum

An award-winning shopping event you can’t afford to miss! 35,000 square feet packed with

better brands of children’s clothes, toys, shoes, decor, equipment, and so much more!

Mother’s Day Plant Sale

Thursday, April 29 – Tuesday, May 4 • Botanical Conservatory

Find more than 700 varieties of plants such as herbs, vegetable starts, perennials, annuals,

and hanging baskets as well as bags of quality potting soil at this annual fundraiser.

The Fort Wayne Youtheatre Presents: The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe

Saturday, May 1 – Sunday, May 2 • Embassy Theatre

Come join Peter, Edmund, Susan, and Lucy in this dramatization of C.S. Lewis’ classic tale of the enchanted land of Narnia – the familiar story of love, faith, and courage.