Fort Wayne Weekend Events for 4/23-4/25/20

This weekend in Fort Wayne is all about the return of the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo. Here are some of the highlights of things to do in the Summit City, presented by Visit Fort Wayne:

Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo Opening Day

Saturday, April 24 • Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo

Fort Wayne’s #1 “Gotta-Do Summer Attraction” is back! Hand-feed giraffes, ride the Sky Safari, pet the stingrays in the newly renovated Australian Adventure, and so much more.

Michiana Wine Festival

Saturday, April 24 • Headwaters Park Pavilions

This 21+ festival features wine samples from over 20 Indiana wineries, food trucks, and live music! Start celebrating early at the Friday 5K with wine at the finish line.

Poem Scavenger Hunt

Saturday, April 24 • Promenade Park

Celebrate National Poetry Month on the Riverfront at Promenade Park. Find all of the poems

on your clue card and turn in your findings to be entered to win a prize package.

2021 Bridal Extravaganza

Sunday, April 25 • Grand Wayne Convention Center

Plan your perfect day in one place with the area’s top wedding professionals, showcasing

cakes, flowers, and décor, plus wedding gown fashion shows and Dream Day Giveaways.