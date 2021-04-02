Fort Wayne Weekend Events for 4/2-4/4/21

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A fun trip through history, a costume party for four-legged friends, and Easter activities are among the top weekend events in Fort Wayne this week, provided by Visit Fort Wayne:

Fool Hardy History

Monday, March 29 – Sunday, April 4 • The History Center

Celebrate April Fool’s Day with this annual tribute to Fool Hardy History. Identify unusual or

mysterious objects from the museum’s 30,000 piece collection for a chance to win prizes!

Dog Dress-Up Day

Saturday, April 3 • Promenade Park

Bring your pet to the park for a high fashion day of socialization. No need to preregister, just dress your pet in their fanciest neckwear or sweater and meet on the Auer Lawn.

Hop River Baseball Opening (CAN) Day Celebration

Thursday, April 1 – Saturday, April 3 • Hop River Brewing Co.

Enjoy the outdoor patio at Hop River and celebrate Baseball Opening (CAN) Day with the

release of three new canned beers plus award-winning hotdogs in meat and vegan.

Bunny Tails in the Garden

Friday, April 2 – Saturday, April 3 • Botanical Conservatory

Celebrate Easter and Spring with colorful blooms, Easter animals, a seasonal craft, polka-dotted plants, and an Easter egg hunt! Keep an eye out for fluffy bunny tails along the way.

Spring Break in Fort Wayne

All Spring • VisitFortWayne.com/SpringBreak

Take a walking tour of public art, enjoy our 120 miles of trails, dine around town, or visit a

museum. Explore all the fun ways to celebrate Spring Break right here in Fort Wayne.