Fort Wayne Weekend Events for 4/16-4/18/21

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Gardening and landscaping exhibits, fresh produce, and a new event on the St. Joe River are among the highlights in this week’s look at weekend events and activities provided by Visit Fort Wayne:

Fort Wayne Home and Garden Show

Thursday, April 15 – Sunday, April 18 • Memorial Coliseum

Find the products, services, and expertise you need to start your next home and garden

project! The show features over 650 exhibitors and a family area with kid-friendly activities.

Salt & Pepper – A Free Streaming Event

Friday, April 16 – Saturday, April 17 • Virtual Event

The Literacy Alliance and Arena Dinner Theatre present this powerful story of a grandfather

struggling with illiteracy and the journey of family and friends to overcome adversity.

The Summit City Sprints

Saturday, Apil 17 • Shoaff Park

Come to this first-ever Spring regatta in Fort Wayne for an exciting day of rowing races as

local and regional high school rowing teams compete in 1000-meter sprints on the St. Joe.

A Century of Making Meaning: 100 Years of Collecting

Through March 13, 2022 • Fort Wayne Museum of Art

The Fort Wayne Museum of Art is celebrating 100 years! Over this time period, the

museum has collected over 7,500 pieces, highlighting some of these in this unique exhibit.

YLNI Farmers Indoor Market

Saturdays Indoors through April 24 • Aunt Millie’s Bakeries

Every Saturday the YLNI Farmers Market offers fresh and unique local produce, plants,

meats, baked goods, and homemade crafts. Find them outdoors on Barr Street May-Sept.