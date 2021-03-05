Fort Wayne Weekend Events for 3/5-3/7/21

This weekend will see hockey action, soul music, and a bridal show in the Summit City. These highlights of weekend events and activities were provided by Visit Fort Wayne:

Fort Wayne Komet Hockey

Friday, March 5 • Memorial Coliseum

Cheer on the Fort Wayne Komets as they take on the Wheeling Nailers at the Memorial

Coliseum. Buy tickets for your group for a socially distanced, in-person experience.

Down The Line 15

Saturday, March 6 • Embassy Theatre

Experience classic Soul music performed by a highly talented, local lineup, covering hit

songs from icons such as Stevie Wonder, Bill Withers, The Supremes, and Isaac Hayes.

The Great Train Connection

Thursday, March 4 – Sunday, March 7 • Botanical Conservatory

Enjoy interactive railroad displays from local railroad clubs, ranging from the large model G

scale trains to the tiny N scale models, and connect with Fort Wayne’s rich railroad history.

Winter Bridal Spectacular

Sunday, March 7 • Memorial Coliseum

Plan your perfect day in one place with the area’s top wedding professionals showcasing

cakes, flowers, décor, wedding gowns, and more. Pre-register at fortwaynebrides.com.

Nature Banners

Through Sunday, May 30 • Science Central

Explore this exhibit of brightly-colored banners that gives you a look into the world of

wolves, elephants, tigers, coral reefs, hammerhead sharks, and more.