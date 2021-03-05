Fort Wayne Weekend Events for 3/5-3/7/21

This weekend will see hockey action, soul music, and a bridal show in the Summit City. These highlights of weekend events and activities were provided by Visit Fort Wayne:
Fort Wayne Komet Hockey
Friday, March 5 • Memorial Coliseum
Cheer on the Fort Wayne Komets as they take on the Wheeling Nailers at the Memorial
Coliseum. Buy tickets for your group for a socially distanced, in-person experience.
Down The Line 15
Saturday, March 6 • Embassy Theatre
Experience classic Soul music performed by a highly talented, local lineup, covering hit
songs from icons such as Stevie Wonder, Bill Withers, The Supremes, and Isaac Hayes.
The Great Train Connection
Thursday, March 4 – Sunday, March 7 • Botanical Conservatory
Enjoy interactive railroad displays from local railroad clubs, ranging from the large model G
scale trains to the tiny N scale models, and connect with Fort Wayne’s rich railroad history.
Winter Bridal Spectacular
Sunday, March 7 • Memorial Coliseum
Plan your perfect day in one place with the area’s top wedding professionals showcasing
cakes, flowers, décor, wedding gowns, and more. Pre-register at fortwaynebrides.com.
Nature Banners
Through Sunday, May 30 • Science Central
Explore this exhibit of brightly-colored banners that gives you a look into the world of
wolves, elephants, tigers, coral reefs, hammerhead sharks, and more.