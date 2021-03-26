Fort Wayne Weekend Events for 3/26-3/28/21

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Ballet, unique shopping experiences, and exciting hockey action are among the highlights in this week’s look at weekend events in Fort Wayne, provided by Visit Fort Wayne:

Fort Wayne Ballet Presents: Tchaikovsky Enchanted

Friday, March 26 – Sunday, March 28 • Arts United Center

Celebrate Spring with enchanting excerpts from Tchaikovsky’s most popular and beautiful

ballet scores like The Nutcracker, Swan Lake, and The Sleeping Beauty.

Fort Wayne Komets

Friday, March 26 • Memorial Coliseum

Cheer on the Fort Wayne Komets in person as they take on Indianapolis at the Memorial

Coliseum. Buy tickets for your group for a socially distanced, in-person experience.

Shipshewana on the Road

Saturday, March 27 – Sunday, March 28 • Memorial Coliseum

Enjoy the Shipshewana shopping experience right here in Fort Wayne. Find unique gifts,

baked goods, crafting supplies, and unexpected treasures you won’t find anywhere else.

Fort Wayne Hobby and Collectibles Show

Saturday, March 27 • Classic Cafe Catering and Event Center

Find classic and modern collectibles at this kid-friendly event, such as action figures, comic

books, model cars, and tv and movie memorabilia. Also stop by the vinyl record show!

Fort Wayne Artists Guild Gallery

Open Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays through March 31 • Jefferson Pointe

Stop by to browse the newest gallery from the Fort Wayne Artists Guild at Jefferson Pointe

before it’s gone! Enjoy all types of works of art and even find items for sale.