Fort Wayne Weekend Events for 3/12-3/14/21

Spring is right around the corner, and it’ll be a primary focus for one big event in downtown Fort Wayne this weekend. Here is a look at upcoming weekend events and activities, provided by Visit Fort Wayne:

Spring Forward Fest

Friday, March 12 – Sunday, March 14 • Downtown Fort Wayne

A free, multi-venue music and arts event celebration for the whole family with stops at

local favorites like the Embassy Theatre, Parkview Field, The Landing, and Promenade Park.

Friday Night Vibes

Every Friday • Club Room at the Clyde

Enjoy live performances every Friday from the best in local and regional music.

Reservations are recommended, so call ahead to reserve your table.

Essence of Color

Through Saturday, July 31 • Botanical Conservatory

Take in the culmination of art and nature as you walk through Laura Kreischer Manes’

colorful, acrylic pour exhibit in the Botanical Gardens.

Fort Wayne Artists Guild Members’ Show

Through Friday, May 7 • Allen County Public Library

This first-ever members’ show features works from local and regional artists in a family

friendly exhibit including pastels, watercolors, and oil and acrylic paintings – all for sale!

Art Exhibits

Dates Vary • Fort Wayne Museum of Art

Enjoy stunning exhibits happening now at the Fort Wayne Museum of Art such as A

Century of Making Meaning, American Impressionism, and Static Energy.