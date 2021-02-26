Fort Wayne Weekend Events for 2/26-2/28/21

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The arts, a love of the great outdoors, and music are among those inspiring events in and around Fort Wayne this weekend. The following are highlights chosen by our friends at Visit Fort Wayne:

Voices: Photography Exhibition

Through Sunday, March 21 • Artlink Gallery

View the intimate portraits captured by Fort Wayne artist and photographer, DJ E-Clyps to preserve the voices of those present at the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests.

Mad Ants Basketball

February 25, 26, & 28 • Virtual Event

Cheer on the Fort Wayne Mad Ants from home as they take on the Long Island Nets, the Agua Caliente Clippers, and the Lakeland Magic this weekend.

All American Outdoor Expo

Friday, February 26 – Sunday, February 28 • Memorial Coliseum

An outdoor enthusiast’s paradise. Find gear for fishing, hunting, and outdoor cooking, plus boats and ATVs, as well as patio, deck, lake and cabin lifestyles, and so much more.

Do Re Mi Live Stream

Saturday, February 27 • Fort Wayne Children’s Choir Virtual Event

Help raise essential funding for the Fort Wayne Children’s Choir while enjoying this virtual, livestream performance. Visit fwcchoir.org to register!

Celebrate Black History Month

February • VisitFortWayne.com/Multicultural

Learn more about Fort Wayne’s Black-owned restaurants, Black artists, Black-owned retail, and celebrate the stories of so many in our community during Black History Month.