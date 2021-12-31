Fort Wayne Weekend Events for 12/31/21-1/2/22

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): There are plenty of ways to ring in the new year in and around Fort Wayne. The following are a few suggestions provided by Visit Fort Wayne:
Mad Ants Basketball
Saturday, January 1 & Sunday, January 2 • Memorial Coliseum
Catch NBA G-League basketball with family and friends at the Memorial Coliseum! Cheer on
the Mad Ants as they take on Grand Rapids Gold Coast and Greensboro Swarm.
Science Central’s Countdown to Noon
Friday, December 31 • Science Central
Celebrate the New Year with Science Central’s annual balloon drop at noon! Enjoy kid-friendly, hands-on activities from 10a-3p with the giant balloon drop at noon sharp.
Fort Wayne Komets
Friday, December 31 • Memorial Coliseum
Ring in the new year while you cheer on the Fort Wayne Komets! Friday night, the Komets hit the ice to take on the Iowa Heartlanders in their run for a back-to-back championship.
Headwaters Park Ice Skating
Through Monday, February 28 • Headwaters Park
Lace up your skates for some outdoor ice-skating at Headwaters Park! Don’t have skates?
Rent a pair for just $3 and make seasonal, family memories.
Mark Your Calendars for Savor Fort Wayne
Wednesday, January 12 – Sunday, January 23 • Participating Fort Wayne Restaurants
Enjoy 12 delicious days of menu deals during Savor Fort Wayne! Experience a taste of Fort
Wayne’s food scene with special three-course deals at 68 participating restaurants.