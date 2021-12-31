Fort Wayne Weekend Events for 12/31/21-1/2/22

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): There are plenty of ways to ring in the new year in and around Fort Wayne. The following are a few suggestions provided by Visit Fort Wayne:

Mad Ants Basketball

Saturday, January 1 & Sunday, January 2 • Memorial Coliseum

Catch NBA G-League basketball with family and friends at the Memorial Coliseum! Cheer on

the Mad Ants as they take on Grand Rapids Gold Coast and Greensboro Swarm.

Science Central’s Countdown to Noon

Friday, December 31 • Science Central

Celebrate the New Year with Science Central’s annual balloon drop at noon! Enjoy kid-friendly, hands-on activities from 10a-3p with the giant balloon drop at noon sharp.

Fort Wayne Komets

Friday, December 31 • Memorial Coliseum

Ring in the new year while you cheer on the Fort Wayne Komets! Friday night, the Komets hit the ice to take on the Iowa Heartlanders in their run for a back-to-back championship.

Headwaters Park Ice Skating

Through Monday, February 28 • Headwaters Park

Lace up your skates for some outdoor ice-skating at Headwaters Park! Don’t have skates?

Rent a pair for just $3 and make seasonal, family memories.

Mark Your Calendars for Savor Fort Wayne

Wednesday, January 12 – Sunday, January 23 • Participating Fort Wayne Restaurants

Enjoy 12 delicious days of menu deals during Savor Fort Wayne! Experience a taste of Fort

Wayne’s food scene with special three-course deals at 68 participating restaurants.