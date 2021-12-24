Fort Wayne Weekend Events for 12/24-26

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Your kids can meet one of Santa’s reindeer at Jefferson Pointe. That’s one of this week’s Weekend Event highlights, just in time for Christmas, from Visit Fort Wayne:

Live Reindeer at Jefferson Pointe

Friday, December 24 • Jefferson Pointe

Bring the whole family to meet Santa’s reindeer at Jefferson Pointe! Gather with the

reindeer by the giant Christmas tree before they take off to pull Santa’s sleigh.

Miracle on Jefferson Holiday Bar Pop Up

Through Saturday, December 25 • Copper Spoon

Miracle on Jefferson is brought to you by Copper Spoon, and features a holiday oasis with

over the top kitschy, festive décor, and a themed cocktail menu.

Fort Wayne Komets

Sunday, December 26 • Memorial Coliseum

After the holiday festivities, it’s hockey night in Fort Wayne! Head to the Memorial Coliseum

to cheer on the Komets as they take the ice against Indy Fuel.

Best Dazzling Holiday Houses in Fort Wayne

VisitFortWayne.com/Lights • Throughout Fort Wayne

The 2021 list of the most dazzling holiday houses in Fort Wayne is here! We’ve mapped out

your route for a cheer-filled evening of light gazing all over Fort Wayne.

Harlem Globetrotters “Spread Game” Tour

Wednesday, December 29 • Memorial Coliseum

Mark your calendars for next Wednesday to see the Harlem Globetrotters! See the best of

the Globetrotters in a dazzling exhibition of talent and game.