Fort Wayne Weekend Events for 12/17-19

Rumble in the Fort
Friday, December 17 – Saturday, December 18 • Memorial Coliseum
Experience two days and nights of competitive racing inside the Memorial Coliseum. This
indoor racing tradition began in 1956 and returns for an action-packed weekend.
Days of Holly Shopping
Saturday, December 18 • Downtown Fort Wayne
Enjoy this last Saturday of Holly Shopping and shop small in Downtown Fort Wayne. Find
unique gifts and enjoy the festive holiday windows and seasonal cheer all over town.
Holiday Market at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo
Dates vary through December 23 • Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo
Shop for holidays gifts at the Zoo! Check the schedule to join story time, have your picture
taken with Santa, and visit the animals on the Indiana Family Farm – no admission required!
Blue Jacket’s Fantasy of Lights
Through Friday, December 31 • Franke Park
Drive the 2-mile path lit by more than 140 larger-than-life light displays! Complete the fun
at the Christmas Village (see schedule) with a variety of food and craft vendors.
Alpine Holiday Showcase
Through Sunday, January 2 • Botanical Conservatory
Come and wind down a “mountain path,” breathing in the scent of pine. Enjoy the rich deep
colors of holiday poinsettias and the cool blues of winter from the porch of a ski hut.