Fort Wayne Weekend Events for 12/17-19

Rumble in the Fort

Friday, December 17 – Saturday, December 18 • Memorial Coliseum

Experience two days and nights of competitive racing inside the Memorial Coliseum. This

indoor racing tradition began in 1956 and returns for an action-packed weekend.

Days of Holly Shopping

Saturday, December 18 • Downtown Fort Wayne

Enjoy this last Saturday of Holly Shopping and shop small in Downtown Fort Wayne. Find

unique gifts and enjoy the festive holiday windows and seasonal cheer all over town.

Holiday Market at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo

Dates vary through December 23 • Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo

Shop for holidays gifts at the Zoo! Check the schedule to join story time, have your picture

taken with Santa, and visit the animals on the Indiana Family Farm – no admission required!

Blue Jacket’s Fantasy of Lights

Through Friday, December 31 • Franke Park

Drive the 2-mile path lit by more than 140 larger-than-life light displays! Complete the fun

at the Christmas Village (see schedule) with a variety of food and craft vendors.

Alpine Holiday Showcase

Through Sunday, January 2 • Botanical Conservatory

Come and wind down a “mountain path,” breathing in the scent of pine. Enjoy the rich deep

colors of holiday poinsettias and the cool blues of winter from the porch of a ski hut.