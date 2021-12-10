Fort Wayne weekend events for 12/10-12

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Holiday Season is picking up speed this weekend in Fort Wayne. Below are some of the highlights, provided by Visit Fort Wayne:
Dashing Through the Snow
December 3 – 5, 10 – 12, 17 – 18 • Arena Dinner Theatre
This family-friendly comedy will have you laughing from start to finish. Start with dinner at
the charming Arena Dinner Theatre, followed by this delightfully side-splitting comedy.
CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR
Friday, December 10 – Sunday, December 12 • Arts United – Artslab
Come and experience some of Fort Wayne’s most extraordinary vocal talent performing
holiday favorites with Three Rivers Music Theatre’s CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR!
Elf Jr.
December 10 – 12, 17 – 19 • First Presbyterian Theater
Kids will love to follow along with the beloved story of this classic Christmas film with some
added Broadway tunes. Get breakfast with Santa before the show with a special ticket!
Philharmonic Holiday Pops
December 10 – 11, 18 – 19 • Embassy Theatre
Join the Fort Wayne Philharmonic for their annual Holiday Pops performances! This beloved
musical event is sure to put every audience in a festive spirit.
Artlink Market: Winter Edition
Saturdays through December 18 • Artlink Gallery
Browse this curated marketplace featuring contemporary crafts and handmade goods.
Coinciding with Holly Shopping, take a look at other downtown shops after the market!