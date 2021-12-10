Fort Wayne weekend events for 12/10-12

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Holiday Season is picking up speed this weekend in Fort Wayne. Below are some of the highlights, provided by Visit Fort Wayne:

Dashing Through the Snow

December 3 – 5, 10 – 12, 17 – 18 • Arena Dinner Theatre

This family-friendly comedy will have you laughing from start to finish. Start with dinner at

the charming Arena Dinner Theatre, followed by this delightfully side-splitting comedy.

CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR

Friday, December 10 – Sunday, December 12 • Arts United – Artslab

Come and experience some of Fort Wayne’s most extraordinary vocal talent performing

holiday favorites with Three Rivers Music Theatre’s CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR!

Elf Jr.

December 10 – 12, 17 – 19 • First Presbyterian Theater

Kids will love to follow along with the beloved story of this classic Christmas film with some

added Broadway tunes. Get breakfast with Santa before the show with a special ticket!

Philharmonic Holiday Pops

December 10 – 11, 18 – 19 • Embassy Theatre

Join the Fort Wayne Philharmonic for their annual Holiday Pops performances! This beloved

musical event is sure to put every audience in a festive spirit.

Artlink Market: Winter Edition

Saturdays through December 18 • Artlink Gallery

Browse this curated marketplace featuring contemporary crafts and handmade goods.

Coinciding with Holly Shopping, take a look at other downtown shops after the market!