Fort Wayne Weekend Events for 11/5-11/7

A concert honoring the Queen of Soul and a look at a longstanding Hispanic tradition are among the events going on in and around Fort Wayne this weekend. The following highlights are supplied by Visit Fort Wayne:

Komet Hockey and Mad Ants Basketball

Friday, November 5 – Sunday, November 7 • Memorial Coliseum

Make it a sports weekend in Fort Wayne! Komet hockey takes on Cincinnati on Friday night,

then Mad Ants basketball on Saturday and Sunday against the Windy City Bulls.

Aretha: A Tribute

Saturday, November 6 • Embassy Theatre

The Philharmonic Sweetwater Pops Series brings you Aretha Franklin’s greatest hits,

featuring Capathia Jenkins and three-time Grammy Award nominee Ryan Shaw.

Los Lobos

Saturday, November 6 • Clyde Theatre

Fans of Chicano Rock love the famously fresh style of Los Lobos with their rendition of

Mexican Folk favorite “La Bamba” and many others, at the Clyde Theatre.

Day of the Dead

Through November 28, Open House on Sunday, November 7 • Fort Wayne Museum of Art

Celebrate el día de los Muertos with traditional elements of the holiday such as sugar skulls, colorful tissue paper, and photos and personal items to honor the souls of the departed.

The Christmas Schooner

Saturday, November 6 – Sunday, November 21 • Fort Wayne Civic Theatre

The whole family will love this delightful holiday musical, featuring a powerfully moving

story and an exquisite score of both original music and traditional holiday favorites.