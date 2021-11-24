Fort Wayne Weekend Events for 11/24-28

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): With the arrival of Thanksgiving, so too does the holiday season kick off in earnest in and around Fort Wayne. The following weekend event highlights were provided by Visit Fort Wayne:
Jurassic Quest
Friday, November 26 – Sunday, November 28 • Memorial Coliseum
You do not want to miss this dinosaur extravaganza! Watch dinosaurs come to life with
themed rides, live shows, interactive science and art activities, bounce houses, and more.
Festival of Trees
Wednesday, November 24 – Wednesday, December 1 • Embassy Theatre
Holiday magic fills the Embassy during this annual festival featuring 65 breathtaking tree
displays, dance performances, visits with Santa, and festive entertainment.
Days of Holly Shopping
Saturdays, November 27 – December 18 • Downtown Fort Wayne
Shop small in Downtown Fort Wayne every Saturday between Thanksgiving and Christmas,
and find unique gifts, festive holiday windows, and seasonal cheer all over town.
Festival of Gingerbread
Friday, November 26 – Sunday, December 19 • The History Center
Get your tickets in advance for this favorite annual festival. Explore delightful gingerbread
creations, made of edible materials, created by locals of all ages and professions.
Alpine Holiday Showcase
Saturday, November 20 – Sunday, January 2 • Botanical Conservatory
Come and wind down a “mountain path,” breathing in the scent of pine. Enjoy the rich deep
colors of holiday poinsettias and the cool blues of winter from the porch of a ski hut.