Fort Wayne Weekend Events for 11/24-28

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): With the arrival of Thanksgiving, so too does the holiday season kick off in earnest in and around Fort Wayne. The following weekend event highlights were provided by Visit Fort Wayne:

Jurassic Quest

Friday, November 26 – Sunday, November 28 • Memorial Coliseum

You do not want to miss this dinosaur extravaganza! Watch dinosaurs come to life with

themed rides, live shows, interactive science and art activities, bounce houses, and more.

Festival of Trees

Wednesday, November 24 – Wednesday, December 1 • Embassy Theatre

Holiday magic fills the Embassy during this annual festival featuring 65 breathtaking tree

displays, dance performances, visits with Santa, and festive entertainment.

Days of Holly Shopping

Saturdays, November 27 – December 18 • Downtown Fort Wayne

Shop small in Downtown Fort Wayne every Saturday between Thanksgiving and Christmas,

and find unique gifts, festive holiday windows, and seasonal cheer all over town.

Festival of Gingerbread

Friday, November 26 – Sunday, December 19 • The History Center

Get your tickets in advance for this favorite annual festival. Explore delightful gingerbread

creations, made of edible materials, created by locals of all ages and professions.

Alpine Holiday Showcase

Saturday, November 20 – Sunday, January 2 • Botanical Conservatory

Come and wind down a “mountain path,” breathing in the scent of pine. Enjoy the rich deep

colors of holiday poinsettias and the cool blues of winter from the porch of a ski hut.