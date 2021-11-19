Fort Wayne Weekend Events for 11/19-11/21

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The holiday season is here, as one of Fort Wayne’s biggest Christmas traditions headlines our weekly recap of events and activities going on in and around Fort Wayne, provided by Visit Fort Wayne:
Christmas on Broadway
Friday, November 19 • Broadway Plaza
Continuing a 17-year tradition, Christmas on Broadway kicks off the holiday season with a
spectacular 40 ft. tall tree lighting, parade, and fireworks display!
Turkey Trot 5K
Saturday, November 20 • Fox Island
Hit the scenic trails of Fox Island with Fort Wayne Running Club’s annual Turkey Trot 5K
walk/run. Toddlers can participate for free in a 15,000-centimeter dash.
Broadway at the Embassy: RENT
Saturday, November 20 • Embassy Theatre
Be inspired to follow your dreams in this final chance to experience the celebrated touring
production of RENT in its 25th Anniversary “Farewell season of Love.”
Mark Your Calendars: Night of Lights
Wednesday, November 24 • Downtown Fort Wayne
Downtown Fort Wayne sparkles with holiday activities all evening. Gather with family and
friends as Santa and His Reindeer and other displays come to life with lights!
Blue Jacket’s Fantasy of Lights
Tuesday, November 16 – Saturday, December 31 • Franke Park
Journey the 2-mile driving trail and discover more than 130 larger-than-life light displays!
Complete the fun at the Christmas Village with a variety of food and craft vendors.