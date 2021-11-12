Fort Wayne Weekend Events for 11/12-11/14

The holiday season is on full display in most of the events going on in and around Fort Wayne this weekend. Here are a few of the highlights, provided by Visit Fort Wayne:

MercyMe

Friday, November 12 • Memorial Coliseum

With the release of their tenth studio project, inhale (exhale), MercyMe is touring the

country with special guest Micah Tyler. Get your tickets for their stop in Fort Wayne!

All Together Now! A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre

Friday, November 12 – Saturday, November 13 • Embassy Theatre Ball Room

Theatres from across the world are performing this special arrangement on the same

weekend to celebrate and fundraise for live theatres in local communities.

Fort Wayne Village Marketplace

Friday, November 12 – Saturday, November 13 • SportONE/Parkview Fieldhouse

Let the holiday shopping begin! The Village Marketplace is filled with unique gifts, home

décor, artisan pieces, fashion, food, and so much more from top local vendors.

Christkindlmarkt

Saturday, November 13 • Park Edelweiss

Find authentic German gifts, toys, nutcrackers, and much more with vendors from around

the Midwest. Enjoy homemade bratwurst and glühwein (hot, spiced wine) while you shop.

Home Alone with Live Orchestra

Saturday, November 13 • Embassy Theatre

The Philharmonic performs live score to this beloved and familiar film, telling the story of an eight-year-old troublemaker who’s accidentally left home alone at Christmas.