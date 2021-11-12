Fort Wayne Weekend Events for 11/12-11/14

The holiday season is on full display in most of the events going on in and around Fort Wayne this weekend. Here are a few of the highlights, provided by Visit Fort Wayne:
MercyMe
Friday, November 12 • Memorial Coliseum
With the release of their tenth studio project, inhale (exhale), MercyMe is touring the
country with special guest Micah Tyler. Get your tickets for their stop in Fort Wayne!
All Together Now! A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre
Friday, November 12 – Saturday, November 13 • Embassy Theatre Ball Room
Theatres from across the world are performing this special arrangement on the same
weekend to celebrate and fundraise for live theatres in local communities.
Fort Wayne Village Marketplace
Friday, November 12 – Saturday, November 13 • SportONE/Parkview Fieldhouse
Let the holiday shopping begin! The Village Marketplace is filled with unique gifts, home
décor, artisan pieces, fashion, food, and so much more from top local vendors.
Christkindlmarkt
Saturday, November 13 • Park Edelweiss
Find authentic German gifts, toys, nutcrackers, and much more with vendors from around
the Midwest. Enjoy homemade bratwurst and glühwein (hot, spiced wine) while you shop.
Home Alone with Live Orchestra
Saturday, November 13 • Embassy Theatre
The Philharmonic performs live score to this beloved and familiar film, telling the story of an eight-year-old troublemaker who’s accidentally left home alone at Christmas.