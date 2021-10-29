Fort Wayne Weekend Events for 10/29-31

This weekend is all about Halloween and Fall fun in Fort Wayne. The following highlights were provided by Visit Fort Wayne:
See a Spooky Philharmonic Performance
Friday, October 29 – Sunday, October 31 • Auer Performance Hall at Purdue Fort Wayne
Watch a screening of Psycho with a live score, don a costume for the Halloween
Spooktacular, and hear the Youth Symphony at their Mozart and Monsters fall concert.
Kuehnert Dairy Fall Festival
Through Sunday, October 31 • Kuehnert Dairy Farm
It’s the last weekend to come to the farm and explore the annual corn maze, experience
farm life with the animals, and enjoy the many other fall-themed activities.
Punkin’ Path
Through Sunday, October 31 • Botanical Conservatory
Enjoy interactive displays in this outdoor Exploration Garden, like photo ops and brain
teasers that reveal a secret message along the way, plus mischievous garden gnomes.
Wild Zoo Halloween
Through Sunday, October 31 • Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo
Enjoy the last weekend of Halloween fun at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo with activities
like a Mystery Maze, Creepy Critter Keeper Chats, games, treats, and more!
Fox on the Run
Saturday, October 30 • Fox Island
Whether you’re a seasoned runner or just getting into the sport, you’re invited to Fox
Island for this beautiful and exciting trail run through fall foliage with a 3.5 or 7-mile race.