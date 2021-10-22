Fort Wayne Weekend Events for 10/22-24

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A championship banner-raising ceremony and a brisk 5K throughout town are some of the events and activities happening this weekend in and around Fort Wayne. Some of the highlights are below, supplied by Visit Fort Wayne:

Giselle

Friday, October 22 – Saturday, October 23 • Arts United Center

The Fort Wayne Ballet brings this ghostly tale of beauty and heartbreak to life, telling the

story of unrequited love between social classes and revenge from beyond the grave.

Hot Cider Hustle

Saturday, October 23 • Memorial Coliseum

Hustle through this 5K that starts and finishes at the Memorial Coliseum. Receive your Hot

Cider Hustle finisher mug at the finish line and warm up with hot apple cider.

Fort Wayne Komets Home Opener

Saturday, October 23 • Memorial Coliseum

Saturday night is hockey night in Fort Wayne! Head to the Memorial Coliseum to cheer on

the Komets as they take the ice against the Wheeling Nailers. The team also plans to raise a banner commemorating their 2021 Kelly Cup win.

The Rach 2

Saturday, October 23 • Embassy Theatre

The Fort Wayne Philharmonic and the Youth Orchestra will play side by side to fill the air

with musical legends and love tunes such as Rachmaninoff’s most popular symphony.

Amazing Fall Fun: Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch

Through October 31 • Waterloo, IN

Only two weekends left to wind your way through Northeast Indiana’s largest corn maze!

Then, take your pick from more than 40 different varieties of pumpkins and gourds.