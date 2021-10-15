Fort Wayne Weekend Events for 10/15-17

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Spooky fun in downtown Fort Wayne, plus a treat for cinema fans, are among this week’s highlights of weekend events and activities provided by Visit Fort Wayne:
Hobnobben Film Festival
Friday, October 15 – Sunday, October 17 • Embassy Theatre
Film lovers, filmmakers, and casual film consumers are all welcome at Hobnobben Fim
Festival, presented by Cinema Center. Don’t miss the area’s largest celebration of film!
The Haunting of Hill House
Dates vary from Friday, October 15 – Sunday, October 30 • Arena Dinner Theatre
A chilling and mystifying study in mounting terror in which a small group of “psychically
receptive” people are brought together to draw forth the powers of Hill House mansion.
Fright Night 2021
Saturday, October 16 • Downtown Fort Wayne
Enjoy a spook-tacular day of harrowing haunts featuring the all-ages “Zombie Walk,” plus
more frightful fun like a brain (cake) eating contest, scavenger hunt, and so much more.
The Great Pumpkin Flotilla
Saturday, October 16 • Moser Park
Watch the spectacle of carved pumpkins, lit, and floating on the Moser Park pond while
enjoying carnival-style games, food, and campfire stories and songs.
Wild Zoo Halloween
Saturdays & Sundays through October 31 • Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo
Enjoy “merry not scary” Halloween fun at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo with activities like a Mystery Maze, Creepy Critter Keeper Chats, games, treats, and more!