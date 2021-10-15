Fort Wayne Weekend Events for 10/15-17

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Spooky fun in downtown Fort Wayne, plus a treat for cinema fans, are among this week’s highlights of weekend events and activities provided by Visit Fort Wayne:

Hobnobben Film Festival

Friday, October 15 – Sunday, October 17 • Embassy Theatre

Film lovers, filmmakers, and casual film consumers are all welcome at Hobnobben Fim

Festival, presented by Cinema Center. Don’t miss the area’s largest celebration of film!

The Haunting of Hill House

Dates vary from Friday, October 15 – Sunday, October 30 • Arena Dinner Theatre

A chilling and mystifying study in mounting terror in which a small group of “psychically

receptive” people are brought together to draw forth the powers of Hill House mansion.

Fright Night 2021

Saturday, October 16 • Downtown Fort Wayne

Enjoy a spook-tacular day of harrowing haunts featuring the all-ages “Zombie Walk,” plus

more frightful fun like a brain (cake) eating contest, scavenger hunt, and so much more.

The Great Pumpkin Flotilla

Saturday, October 16 • Moser Park

Watch the spectacle of carved pumpkins, lit, and floating on the Moser Park pond while

enjoying carnival-style games, food, and campfire stories and songs.

Wild Zoo Halloween

Saturdays & Sundays through October 31 • Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo

Enjoy “merry not scary” Halloween fun at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo with activities like a Mystery Maze, Creepy Critter Keeper Chats, games, treats, and more!