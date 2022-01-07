Fort Wayne Weekend Events for 1/7-1/9/22

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It’s cold outside, but a big event in Fort Wayne will be looking forward to warmer weather. That’s one of this week’s Weekend Event highlights, provided by Visit Fort Wayne:

All American Outdoor Expo

Friday, January 7 – Sunday, January 9 • Memorial Coliseum

An outdoor enthusiast’s paradise. Find gear for fishing, hunting, and outdoor cooking, plus

boats and ATVs, as well as patio, deck, lake and cabin lifestyles, and so much more!

YLNI Farmers Winter Market

Saturday, January 8 • Former Aunt Millie’s Bakery

Every Saturday, October through April, the YLNI Farmers Winter Market offers fresh and

unique local produce, plants, meats, baked goods, homemade crafts, and more.

Winter Bridal Spectacular

Sunday, January 9 • Memorial Coliseum

Plan your perfect day in one place with the area’s top wedding professionals showcasing

cakes, flowers, décor, wedding gowns, and more. Pre-register at fortwaynebrides.com.

Yoga on the Riverfront

Sunday, January 9 • Promenade Park

Join this free yoga session on the Riverfront for a relaxing, 1-hour flow designed for all skill

levels, inside the Park Foundation Pavilion overlooking the St. Marys River.

Under the Big Top

Saturday, January 8 – Sunday, April 17 • Botanical Conservatory

Come one, come all to the greatest Circus Garden in town! Test your skills in acrobatics, pose as Strong Man or Bearded Lady, and marvel at topiary animals and plant oddities.