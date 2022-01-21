Fort Wayne Weekend Events for 1/21-1/23

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Whether you’re into science fiction, food, or music, there’s something for you in Fort Wayne this weekend. The following highlights are provided by Visit Fort Wayne:

Savor Fort Wayne
Wednesday, January 12 – Sunday, January 23 • Participating Fort Wayne Restaurants
Final days to enjoy 12 delicious days of menu deals during Savor Fort Wayne! Experience a
taste of Fort Wayne’s food scene with special 3-course deals at 68 participating restaurants.

Intergalactic Fantasy
Saturday, January 22 • Auer Performance Hall
Take a trip to the stars with the Philharmonic in this production of classical and popular
favorites like Holst’s The Planets, 2001: A Space Odyssey, E.T, Star Trek, and Star Wars.

B2 Fighting Series
Saturday, January 22 • Grand Wayne Convention Center
The B2 Fighting Series makes its Indiana debut at the Grand Wayne Convention Center.
Experience live, amateur and professional MMA in downtown Fort Wayne.

FACE 2 FACE: A Tribute to Billy Joel and Elton John
Saturday, January 22 • Clyde Theatre
See these vocal doubles channel the spirit of their originals in this high-energy performance
of top hits, taking turns at an on-stage piano to bring the music to life.

Fort Wayne Gun & Knife Show
Saturday, January 22 – Sunday, January 23 • Memorial Coliseum
Explore the history of collectables or browse the new selection of firearms, archery, army
surplus, survival gear, and more. Attendees are welcome to buy, sell, or swap.

