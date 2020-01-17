Fort Wayne Weekend Events for 1/17-1/19/20

Take in a show and grab a bite to eat in Fort Wayne this weekend. Those are a few of the events and activities highlighted by Visit Fort Wayne:
Savor Fort Wayne
Wednesday, January 15 – Sunday, January 26 • Various Locations
Savor Fort Wayne restaurant week has returned for 12 delicious days of dining! Take a look at the 3-course menu deals and find your favorites at nearly 50 participating restaurants.
Flying with E.T. and Peter Pan
Sunday, January 19 • Auer Performance Hall at Purdue University Fort Wayne
Indulge in the dream of flying as the Philharmonic surrounds you with music from Peter Pan, Hook, and E.T. Pre-concert activities start one hour before the event.
A-MAZE-D
Through Sunday, May 24 • Science Central
Enjoy the art and adventure of a giant, castle-shaped maze. This labyrinth, by renowned
maze designer Dave Phillips, will test your problem-solving skills and inspire creativity.
Get Lit
Sunday, January 19 • Promenade Park
Cultivate your appreciation for the world of literature with Hyde Brothers Book Sellers as a
part of Promenade Park’s Sundays on the Riverfront.
Who’s in Bed with the Butler?
Friday, January 17 – Saturday, February 1 • Arena Dinner Theatre
Get treated to a delicious dinner while being entertained by the delightful and hilarious
mystery of the squabble over a California billionaire’s will.