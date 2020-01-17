Fort Wayne Weekend Events for 1/17-1/19/20

Take in a show and grab a bite to eat in Fort Wayne this weekend. Those are a few of the events and activities highlighted by Visit Fort Wayne:

Savor Fort Wayne

Wednesday, January 15 – Sunday, January 26 • Various Locations

Savor Fort Wayne restaurant week has returned for 12 delicious days of dining! Take a look at the 3-course menu deals and find your favorites at nearly 50 participating restaurants.

Flying with E.T. and Peter Pan

Sunday, January 19 • Auer Performance Hall at Purdue University Fort Wayne

Indulge in the dream of flying as the Philharmonic surrounds you with music from Peter Pan, Hook, and E.T. Pre-concert activities start one hour before the event.

A-MAZE-D

Through Sunday, May 24 • Science Central

Enjoy the art and adventure of a giant, castle-shaped maze. This labyrinth, by renowned

maze designer Dave Phillips, will test your problem-solving skills and inspire creativity.

Get Lit

Sunday, January 19 • Promenade Park

Cultivate your appreciation for the world of literature with Hyde Brothers Book Sellers as a

part of Promenade Park’s Sundays on the Riverfront.

Who’s in Bed with the Butler?

Friday, January 17 – Saturday, February 1 • Arena Dinner Theatre

Get treated to a delicious dinner while being entertained by the delightful and hilarious

mystery of the squabble over a California billionaire’s will.