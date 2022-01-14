Fort Wayne Weekend Events for 1/14-1/16

Grab a snack and take in a game this weekend. Here are the latest Weekend Event highlights, provided by Visit Fort Wayne:

Savor Fort Wayne

Wednesday, January 12 – Sunday, January 23 • Participating Fort Wayne Restaurants

Enjoy 12 delicious days of menu deals during Savor Fort Wayne! Experience a taste of Fort

Wayne’s food scene with special three-course deals at over 65 participating restaurants.



Our Weakening Web

Saturday, January 15 – Sunday, May 29 • Science Central

Experience hands-on learning with interactive components that focus on environmental

impact. Understand more about this important topic in an engaging exhibit for all ages.



Mad Ants vs. Westchester Knicks

Saturday, January 15 • Memorial Coliseum

Cheer on the Mad Ants with family and friends at the Memorial Coliseum as they take on the

Westchester Knicks.



Fort Wayne Komets

Friday, January 14 & Sunday, January 16 • Memorial Coliseum

It’s hockey night in Fort Wayne this Friday and Sunday! Head to the Memorial Coliseum to

cheer on the Komets as they take the ice against Indy Fuel and the Kalamazoo Wings.



A Sense of Place: Abstract Art in Northern Indiana

Through Sunday, March 13 • Fort Wayne Museum of Art

Enjoy the vibrant, permanent and temporary exhibits at the Fort Wayne Museum of Art like

this abstract art exhibit featuring expressive colors and meaningful marks.