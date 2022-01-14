Fort Wayne Weekend Events for 1/14-1/16

Grab a snack and take in a game this weekend. Here are the latest Weekend Event highlights, provided by Visit Fort Wayne:
Savor Fort Wayne
Wednesday, January 12 – Sunday, January 23 • Participating Fort Wayne Restaurants
Enjoy 12 delicious days of menu deals during Savor Fort Wayne! Experience a taste of Fort
Wayne’s food scene with special three-course deals at over 65 participating restaurants.
Our Weakening Web
Saturday, January 15 – Sunday, May 29 • Science Central
Experience hands-on learning with interactive components that focus on environmental
impact. Understand more about this important topic in an engaging exhibit for all ages.
Mad Ants vs. Westchester Knicks
Saturday, January 15 • Memorial Coliseum
Cheer on the Mad Ants with family and friends at the Memorial Coliseum as they take on the
Westchester Knicks.
Fort Wayne Komets
Friday, January 14 & Sunday, January 16 • Memorial Coliseum
It’s hockey night in Fort Wayne this Friday and Sunday! Head to the Memorial Coliseum to
cheer on the Komets as they take the ice against Indy Fuel and the Kalamazoo Wings.
A Sense of Place: Abstract Art in Northern Indiana
Through Sunday, March 13 • Fort Wayne Museum of Art
Enjoy the vibrant, permanent and temporary exhibits at the Fort Wayne Museum of Art like
this abstract art exhibit featuring expressive colors and meaningful marks.