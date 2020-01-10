Fort Wayne Weekend Events for 1/10-1/12/20

Outdoor fun and a touch of culture await visitors to Fort Wayne this weekend. Below is a summary of some of this weekend’s events and activities, courtesy of Visit Fort Wayne:

All American Outdoor Expo

Friday, January 10 – Sunday, January 12 • Memorial Coliseum

An outdoor enthusiast’s paradise. Find fishing and hunting gear, boats and ATVs, as well as

patios, decks, lake and cabin lifestyles, professional demonstrations and much more!

Mark Your Calendars: Savor Fort Wayne

Wednesday, January 15 – Sunday, January 26 • Various Locations

Savor Fort Wayne restaurant week returns for 12 delicious days of dining! Take a look at the 3-course menu deals and find your favorites at nearly 50 participating restaurants.

Face 2 Face: A Billy Joel & Elton John Tribute

Saturday, January 11 • Clyde Theatre

Revel in the nostalgia of over 30 top hits with the longest-running Billy Joel and Elton John

tribute show in the nation at this larger-than-life performance.

“Dog Days of Winter” Garden Exhibit

Opens Saturday, January 11 • Botanical Conservatory

Experience welcome relief from the chill, while feeling “outdoors” at the Botanical

Conservatory. Kids will love the Dog Park Agility Course made for doggie-wannabes.

Peer Gynt and Polovtsian Dances

Saturday, January 11 • Embassy Theatre

The familiar talent of the Philharmonic meets the skill of violinist Violetta Todorova to bring

you melodies like In the Hall of the Mountain King blended into the 1953 musical Kismet.