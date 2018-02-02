Fort Wayne weekend events, Feb. 2 – 4

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne is filled with weekend events that will bring fun to the entire family.

For those who love to camp, visit the Fort Wayne RV & Camping Show Friday through Sunday at the Coliseum!

This weekend is filled with performances, whether it be the Comedy Show at the Fort Wayne Comedy Club, DIAVOLO, Tinsley Ellis at the C2G Music Hall or The Original Harlem Globetrotters!

Fort Wayne RV & Camping Show – Friday, Feb. 2 and Saturday, Feb. 3 @ noon – 9 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 4 @ noon – 5 p.m.

See hundreds of new RV’s on display this weekend at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Check out travel trailers, motor homes, fifth wheels and toy haulers all in one place. Adults $10, senior citizens (60+) $6, and children 5-12 $3.

World Wetlands Day Hike – Friday, Feb. 2 @ 4-6 p.m.

Explore the Mengerson Nature Reserve, 5895 Stellhorn Road, for free this Friday. This is part of a community-wide celebration of wetlands with conservation partners like IPFW and Little River Wetlands Project.

Youtheatre: Young Harriet Tubman – Friday, Feb. 2 @ 7 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 3 @ 2 & 4 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 4 @ 2 p.m.

Youtheatre premieres this moving story, written and directed by Gregory Stieber, as the latest in a series about children who’ve made a difference in the world. Admission is $12-$18 at the Parkview Physicians Group ArtsLab.

Fort Wayne Komets vs. Rapid City – Friday, Feb. 2 @ 8 p.m.

Cheer on the Fort Wayne Komets this Friday at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum as they take on Rapid City. Adult tickets range from $13-$28.

Share the Trails with ACRES – Saturday, Feb. 3 @ 10 a.m. – noon

Explore the ACRES preserve’s trail along the Wabash River, on bluffs with sycamore, sugar, black maple, and red elms. The treks are free, but donations are encouraged. The Share the Trails event encourages participants to have fun, explore the woods, wetlands, and prairies, and share what they discover along the way.

Three Rivers Honor Band Final Concert – Saturday, Feb. 3 @ 1:30-3 p.m.

This event brings together some of the brightest and most talented middle and high school musicians from the region for a spectacular weekend of learning and performing. Admission is free at the Auer Performance Hall at IPFW.

Mad Ants vs. Long Island Nets – Saturday, Feb. 3 @ 7 p.m.

Cheer on the Fort Wayne Mad Ants as they take on the Long Island Nets this Saturday at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. This is a great event for all ages!

Comedy Night with Gerry Gobel & Reno Hype – Saturday, Feb. 3 @ 7:15-11:15 p.m.

For $15 in advance or $20 at the door, you can attend Comedy Night this weekend at the Fort Wayne Comedy Club, 2104 S. Calhoun Street. Gerry Gobel is a regional favorite, and Reno Hype has been traveling the country performing comedy routines for seven years!

DIAVOLO – Saturday, Feb. 3 @ 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne Dance Collective is thrilled to announce DIAVOLO as the 2018 guest dance company. DIAVOLO explores the relation and interaction between the human body and its architectural environment to understand how we are being affected not only socially, but physically and emotionally. The company will perform at the Arts United Center, and tickets are $30 for adults, $20 for children, seniors and groups.

Scheherazade – Saturday, Feb. 3 @ 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Korsakov’s Scheherazade is a musical retelling of “1,001 Arabian Nights”, featuring Philharmonic Concertmaster Violetta Todorova. A dazzling, colorful tour de force for the orchestra, it is considered Korsakov’s most popular work. Admission is $19-$72 at the Fort Wayne Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.

C2G Music Hall: Tinsley Ellis – Saturday, Feb. 3 @ 8 p.m.

Check out Tinsley Ellis this Saturday night at C2G Music Hall, 323 W. Baker Street. As a proud Georgia-based artist, with his new album Red Clay he celebrates a legacy built on four decades of performing, recording and song writing. Admission ranges from $15-$30.

Sada Baby Live at Piere’s – Saturday, Feb. 3 @ 10 p.m. – 3 a.m.

Tickets are $20 in advance or $30 at the door at Pieres Entertainment Center, 5629 St. Joe Road. A VIP experience and a “Standing Room Side Stage VIP” experience are available.

Hikes, Bikes and Birds – Sunday, Feb. 4 @ 8-10:30 a.m.

Join a naturalist for a guided hike along Fort Wayne’s trail system, and stick around for a bike ride starting at Lawton Park, Clinton & 4th Streets. The program is free to participate in and no reservations are necessary. Participants will focus on riverine flora, invasive species, water fowl, resident birds and migratory birds.

The Original Harlem Globetrotters 2018 World Tour – Sunday, Feb. 4 @ 1 p.m.

A star-studded roster will have fans on the edge of their seats at The Original Harlem Globetrotters take on the Washington Generals. This event is family-friendly and features ball handling wizardry and basketball artistry. Admission is $12-$66 at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.