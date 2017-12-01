Fort Wayne weekend events, December 1 – 3

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne has a lot to offer this weekend, whether you wish to get into the holiday spirit, go shopping or sit back, relax and enjoy a performance!

IPFW’s Jazz Ensemble, the Fort Wayne Ballet’s annual rendition of The Nutcracker and Le Chic Holiday Market at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum are just a few amazing events available this weekend.

“Christmas at Home” with the Swinney Sisters – Friday, Dec. 1 @ 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 2 @ 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Visit the elegantly decorated Historic Swinney Homestead to celebrate Christmas and share a pot of tea with friends. Enjoy Hearthstone Ensemble music, syllabub, savories and sweets, Victorian Christmas traditions and unique items at the gift shop. $20 per person.

Christmas in the Castle – Friday, Dec. 1 through Tuesday, Dec. 5 @ 4 to 6 p.m.

Tour historic Brookside, the former Bass mansion, which is specially decorated for Christmas by local florists and designers. Admission is $7, $3 for children 10 and under.

Christmas in the Country – Friday, Dec. 1 through Saturday, Dec. 9 @ 6 to 9 p.m.

Enjoy the festive lights and holiday fun at the Allen County Fairgrounds. $7 per person, children 3 years and under are free. All proceeds benefit buildings and grounds improvements at the fairgrounds.

Food Waste Documentary and Special Event – Friday, Dec. 1 @ 6:30 p.m.

Anthony Bourdain’s documentary showcases how we can change our thinking and habits around food to make positive changes. Brava’s will provide a special food item for attendees, and the Allen County Solid Waste Management District will provide food waste reduction toolkits.

Living Nativity Drive Thru – Friday, Dec. 1 and Saturday, Dec. 2 @ 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Drive by an inn with no room and a tiny stable for Jesus’ birth. Pay your taxes with a coin handed as you enter, and witness Bethlehem townspeople, llamas, sheep, camels, miniature donkeys and more!

Jazz Ensemble Holiday Swing Concert – Friday, Dec. 1 @ 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Feel the spirit and energy of the holiday season during this concert at IPFW’s Auer Performance Hall. Free Admission for IPFW students with ID, $7 adults, $4 non-IPFW students.

The Nutcracker with the PHIL – Friday, Dec. 1 @ 7:30 to 9:30 and Saturday, Dec. 2 @ 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Join Clara and her Nutcracker on Christmas Eve as she battles the Mouse King and his rodent army! Ticket prices range from $28-$50.

IPFW Theatre: Pride and Prejudice – Friday, Dec. 1 through Saturday, Dec. 9 @ 8 p.m.

Witness this classic at the Visual Arts Building, 2101 E Coliseum Blvd. $5 for IPFW Students/High School Students/Children under 18, $16 for adults, $12 for other college students with ID.

Three Rivers Music Theatre’s CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR! – Friday, Dec. 1 through Sunday, Dec. 10 @ 8 to 9:30 p.m.

Featuring some of the best talent from Fort Wayne, enjoy a night of festive entertainment! $15 general admission, $10 for students at the Three Rivers Music Theatre, 212 Pearl Street.

Le Chic Holiday Market – Saturday, Dec. 2

The best place for all your holiday shopping under one roof! Find more than 150 artisan booths featuring wood, jewelry, vintage, wearables, home decor and more. Admission is $3 per person at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

Great Train Show – Saturday, Dec. 2 and Sunday, Dec. 3 @ 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This national traveling show caters to the model railroad enthusiast. The show includes hundreds of tables with exhibitors from across the country, operating model railroads, a riding train for kids, door prizes and much more. $8 for adults, kids ages 12 and under are free.

Art on Broadway: Holiday Edition – Saturday, Dec. 2 @ 5 to 8 p.m.

Check out a variety of vendor pop-ups, new exhibits from local artists, booze, and plenty of food and treats! Featuring: Fancy & Staple, The HEDGE, SassieCakes, The Brass Rail, Art by Alexandria Hall, Terry Ratliff Fine Art & Lupkin William L Designs. Admission is free.

2017 Williams Woodland Park Holiday Home Tour – Saturday, Dec. 2 @ 5 to 9 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 3 @ 1 to 5 p.m.

Residents of Williams Woodland Park will open several of their historic homes to the public this holiday season, continuing a 30-year tradition. Visitors will be transported back in time to view unique, elegantly crafted and lovingly restored homes from Fort Wayne’s first planned neighborhood, circa 1903-1910. Admission is $10 pre-sale, $12 day of tour. Children 10 and under are free.

Christmas Concert – Saturday, Dec. 2 @ 6 p.m.

This free concert takes place in a small church setting and includes Christmas favorites! The concert will be Saturday evening at New Beginnings Church.

Meraki Fest ’17 – Sunday, Dec. 3 @ 4 to 9 p.m.

Featuring two stages of live music, food and a host of busker-style entertainers. Meraki is a Greek word that describes actions done with soul, creativity and love. Tickets are $10 in advance, $14 at the door.